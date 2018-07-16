2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight end Tiers 1.0
This might not be the year tight ends take the league by storm, but it is a year to capitalize on a thin position by creating a draft plan around these tiers.
Rankings are cool, but tiers provide context you just cannot get from a list of names.
Here's what tiers can do for you -- they sort players based on expected production and projected draft position. This will help you know where all the strengths and drop-offs are within a position. If you're up in your draft and the tiers show several players with the same expectation, you might choose to fill that position later. If you're up and the tiers show only one player left at the highest possible expectation, you might choose to draft him.
Tiers work great for auctions and drafts alike. They also shouldn't be taken for gospel -- mine are below, but you should take them and adjust them to however your little heart desires!
Putting players in tiers and using that information during a draft is a secret of the pros. It's your turn to do the same.
Here's the latest version of tiers at tight end in both standard and PPR formats:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|GRONK!
|GRONK!
|ROUND 2
|ROUND 2
|Rob Gronkowski
|Rob Gronkowski
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ALMOST GRONK
|ALMOST GRONK
|ROUND 3
|ROUNDS 2, 3
|Zach Ertz
|Travis Kelce
|Travis Kelce
|Zach Ertz
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUNDS 5-7
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|Evan Engram
|Evan Engram
|Greg Olsen
|Greg Olsen
|Trey Burton
|Trey Burton
|Jimmy Graham
|Jimmy Graham
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|START-WORTHY
|START-WORTHY
|ROUND 9
|ROUNDS 8, 9
|Delanie Walker
|Delanie Walker
|Jordan Reed
|Kyle Rudolph
|Kyle Rudolph
|Jordan Reed
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|STREAM-WORTHY
|STREAM-WORTHY
|ROUND 10+
|ROUND 10+
|George Kittle
|George Kittle
|Tyler Eifert
|Jack Doyle
|David Njoku
|David Njoku
|Jack Doyle
|Tyler Eifert
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|SPECULATIVE
|SPECULATIVE
|ROUND 13+
|ROUND 13+
|Cameron Brate
|Cameron Brate
|Mike Gesicki
|Mike Gesicki
|Antonio Gates
|Antonio Gates
