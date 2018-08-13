2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight end Tiers 3.0

An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight end tiers following the first week of the preseason.

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Rankings are cool, but tiers provide context you just cannot get from a list of names. 

Here's what tiers can do for you -- they sort players based on expected production and projected draft position. This will help you know where all the strengths and drop-offs are within a position. If you're up in your draft and the tiers show several players with the same expectation, you might choose to fill that position later. If you're up and the tiers show only one player left at the highest possible expectation, you might choose to draft him.

Tiers work great for auctions and drafts alike. They also shouldn't be taken for gospel -- mine are below, but you should take them and adjust them to however you want.         

Putting players in tiers and using that information during a draft is a secret of the pros. It's your turn to do the same. 

Here's the latest version of tiers at tight end in both standard and PPR formats:

NON-PPR PPR
GRONK! GRONK!
ROUND 2 ROUND 2
Rob Gronkowski Rob Gronkowski

NON-PPR PPR
ALMOST GRONK ALMOST GRONK
ROUNDS 2, 3 ROUNDS 2, 3
Zach Ertz Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce Zach Ertz

NON-PPR PPR
VERY GOOD VERY GOOD
ROUNDS 5-7 ROUNDS 6, 7
Evan Engram Evan Engram
Greg Olsen Greg Olsen
Trey Burton Trey Burton
Jimmy Graham Jimmy Graham

NON-PPR PPR
START-WORTHY START-WORTHY
ROUNDS 8, 9 ROUNDS 8, 9
George Kittle Delanie Walker
Delanie Walker George Kittle
Kyle Rudolph Kyle Rudolph
Jordan Reed Jordan Reed

NON-PPR PPR
SPECULATIVE-WORTHY SPECULATIVE-WORTHY
ROUNDS 10 - 12 ROUNDS 10-12
David Njoku David Njoku
Tyler Eifert Jack Doyle
Eric Ebron Tyler Eifert
Jack Doyle Eric Ebron

NON-PPR PPR
STREAM-WORTHY STREAM-WORTHY
ROUND 13+ ROUND 13+
Cameron Brate Cameron Brate
Benjamin Watson Benjamin Watson
Mike Gesicki Mike Gesicki
Antonio Gates Antonio Gates
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories