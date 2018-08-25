2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated QB Tier Rankings 4.0

Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback Tiers will put you in position to win on Draft Day.

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day -- and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you. 

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Enough chit-chat, here are my Quarterback Tiers heading into the third week of the preseason: 

EliteExcellentVery Good
Rounds 4, 5Round 6Rounds 8, 9
Aaron RodgersAndrew LuckBen Roethlisberger
Tom BradyRussell WilsonKirk Cousins
Deshaun WatsonCam NewtonCarson Wentz

Drew BreesPatrick Mahomes


Matthew Stafford
Huge UpsideHuge Upside
Rounds 10 - 12Rounds 13+
Jimmy GaroppoloPhilip Rivers
Matt RyanAndy Dalton
Eli ManningJared Goff

Marcus Mariota

Alex Smith

Jameis Winston

Derek Carr

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

