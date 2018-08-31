2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated QB Tier Rankings 5.0

The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't reach for one -- use Dave Richard's tiers to get one at a great price.

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you. 

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Quarterback Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason: 

Elite Excellent Very Good
Rounds 4, 5 Round 6 Rounds 7-9
Aaron Rodgers Russell Wilson Ben Roethlisberger
Tom Brady Andrew Luck Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson Cam Newton Carson Wentz

 Drew Brees Kirk Cousins


Matthew Stafford
Huge Upside Huge Upside
Rounds 10 - 12 Rounds 13+
Jimmy Garoppolo Philip Rivers
Matt Ryan Andy Dalton
Eli Manning Jared Goff

Marcus Mariota

Alex Smith

Jameis Winston

Derek Carr

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

