2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated RB Tier Rankings 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across the NFL. Dave Richard shows you what to expect to see from them on Draft Day.
The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day -- and a secret of the pros.
But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.
Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.
Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Running Back Tiers heading into the third week of the preseason:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ELITE
|ELITE
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 1
|Todd Gurley
|Todd Gurley
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Le'Veon Bell
|Le'Veon Bell
|David Johnson
|David Johnson
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Saquon Barkley
|Saquon Barkley
|Kareem Hunt
|Kareem Hunt
|Leonard Fournette
|Melvin Gordon
|Melvin Gordon
|Alvin Kamara
|Alvin Kamara
|Dalvin Cook
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NEAR-ELITE
|NEAR-ELITE
|ROUNDS 2, 3
|ROUNDS 2, 3
|Christian McCaffrey
|Christian McCaffrey
|Jordan Howard
|Dalvin Cook
|Devonta Freeman
|Leonard Fournette
|Alex Collins
|Jordan Howard
|Derrick Henry
|Devonta Freeman
|Joe Mixon
|Alex Collins
|Joe Mixon
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
|HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
|LATE ROUND 3 - ROUND 4
|ROUNDS 3, 4
|Jerick McKinnon
|Jerick McKinnon
|LeSean McCoy
|LeSean McCoy
|Kenyan Drake
|Derrick Henry
|Royce Freeman
|Kenyan Drake
|Jamaal Williams
|Lamar Miller
|Jay Ajayi
|Royce Freeman
|Lamar Miller
|Carlos Hyde
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|Kerryon Johnson
|Jamaal Williams
|Marshawn Lynch
|Carlos Hyde
|Rex Burkhead
|Jay Ajayi
|Mark Ingram
|Kerryon Johnson
|Mark Ingram
|Rex Burkhead
|Marshawn Lynch
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
|NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
|EARLY ROUND 7
|EARLY ROUND 7
|Chris Carson
|Duke Johnson
|Tevin Coleman
|Chris Carson
|Marlon Mack
|Tevin Coleman
|Peyton Barber
|Marlon Mack
|Isaiah Crowell
|Isaiah Crowell
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|PATIENCE PAYS
|PATIENCE PAYS
|LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 9
|ROUND 8/EARLY ROUND 9
|Rashaad Penny
|Dion Lewis
|Sony Michel
|Peyton Barber
|Duke Johnson
|Rashaad Penny
|Dion Lewis
|Sony Michel
|Ronald Jones
|Corey Clement
|Aaron Jones
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
|HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
|ROUNDS 10, 11
|LATE ROUND 9 - ROUND 11
|Tarik Cohen
|Tarik Cohen
|Matt Breida
|Chris Thompson
|James White
|James White
|Chris Thompson
|Ronald Jones
|C.J. Anderson
|Corey Clement
|Jordan Wilkins
|Aaron Jones
|Giovani Bernard
|Matt Breida
|Nick Chubb
|Giovani Bernard
|Ty Montgomery
|C.J. Anderson
|Jeremy Hill
|Jordan Wilkins
|Adrian Peterson
|Ty Montgomery
|Austin Ekeler
|Jeremy Hill
|Jonathan Williams
|Adrian Peterson
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|LOW-END BACKUPS
|LOW-END BACKUPS
|ROUND 12+
|ROUND 12+
|D'Onta Foreman
|Theo Riddick
|Nyheim Hines
|Nick Chubb
|Doug Martin
|Austin Ekeler
|Devontae Booker
|Doug Martin
|LeGarrette Blount
|D'Onta Foreman
|James Conner
|Jonathan Williams
|Chase Edmonds
|Bilal Powell
|Bilal Powell
|Nyheim Hines
|Latavius Murray
|Chase Edmonds
|Spencer Ware
|Latavius Murray
|John Kelly
|Spencer Ware
|Rod Smith
|Devontae Booker
|Rob Kelley
|LeGarrette Blount
|Samaje Perine
|James Conner
|Theo Riddick
|John Kelly
|C.J. Prosise
|Rod Smith
|Frank Gore
|C.J. Prosise
|Frank Gore
|T.J. Yeldon
|Samaje Perine
