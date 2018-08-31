2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated RB Tier Rankings 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for Fantasy consideration. Dave Richard tells you where he'd draft every running back in his latest Tiers.
The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.
But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.
Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.
Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Running Back Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ELITE
|ELITE
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 1
|Todd Gurley
|Todd Gurley
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Le'Veon Bell
|Le'Veon Bell
|David Johnson
|David Johnson
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Saquon Barkley
|Saquon Barkley
|Leonard Fournette
|Kareem Hunt
|Kareem Hunt
|Melvin Gordon
|Melvin Gordon
|Alvin Kamara
|Alvin Kamara
|Dalvin Cook
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NEAR-ELITE
|NEAR-ELITE
|ROUNDS 2, 3
|ROUNDS 2, 3
|Christian McCaffrey
|Leonard Fournette
|Jordan Howard
|Christian McCaffrey
|Devonta Freeman
|Dalvin Cook
|Alex Collins
|Jordan Howard
|Joe Mixon
|Devonta Freeman
|Kenyan Drake
|Alex Collins
|Derrick Henry
|Joe Mixon
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
|HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
|LATE ROUND 3 - ROUND 4
|ROUNDS 3, 4
|Jerick McKinnon
|Kenyan Drake
|Royce Freeman
|Jerick McKinnon
|LeSean McCoy
|Royce Freeman
|Jamaal Williams
|LeSean McCoy
|Lamar Miller
|Derrick Henry
|Carlos Hyde
|Lamar Miller
|Jay Ajayi
|Jamaal Williams
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|Marshawn Lynch
|Carlos Hyde
|Rex Burkhead
|Jay Ajayi
|Mark Ingram
|Mark Ingram
|Peyton Barber
|Rex Burkhead
|Chris Carson
|Marshawn Lynch
|Kerryon Johnson
|Peyton Barber
|Chris Carson
|Kerryon Johnson
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
|NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
|EARLY ROUND 7
|ROUND 7
|Tevin Coleman
|Duke Johnson
|Marlon Mack
|Marlon Mack
|Isaiah Crowell
|Isaiah Crowell
|Tevin Coleman
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|PATIENCE PAYS
|PATIENCE PAYS
|LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8
|ROUND 8
|Rashaad Penny
|Dion Lewis
|Sony Michel
|Rashaad Penny
|Duke Johnson
|Sony Michel
|Dion Lewis
|Corey Clement
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
|HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
|ROUNDS 9-11
|ROUNDS 9-11
|Aaron Jones
|Tarik Cohen
|Tarik Cohen
|Chris Thompson
|James White
|James White
|Adrian Peterson
|Corey Clement
|Chris Thompson
|Aaron Jones
|Jordan Wilkins
|Adrian Peterson
|Ronald Jones
|Jordan Wilkins
|Matt Breida
|Matt Breida
|Austin Ekeler
|Austin Ekeler
|Nick Chubb
|Bilal Powell
|C.J. Anderson
|Giovani Bernard
|Giovani Bernard
|C.J. Anderson
|Jeremy Hill
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|LOW-END BACKUPS
|LOW-END BACKUPS
|ROUND 12+
|ROUND 12+
|James Conner
|Ty Montgomery
|Bilal Powell
|Jeremy Hill
|Ty Montgomery
|Ronald Jones
|Jonathan Williams
|Nick Chubb
|Devontae Booker
|James Conner
|LeGarrette Blount
|Jonathan Williams
|Alfred Morris
|Theo Riddick
|Latavius Murray
|Alfred Morris
|John Kelly
|Latavius Murray
|Rod Smith
|Devontae Booker
|D'Onta Foreman
|LeGarrette Blount
|Doug Martin
|John Kelly
|Spencer Ware
|Rod Smith
|Theo Riddick
|D'Onta Foreman
|Corey Grant
|Doug Martin
|Kenneth Dixon
|Spencer Ware
|Chase Edmonds
|Corey Grant
|Kenneth Dixon
|C.J. Prosise
|Chase Edmonds
