2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated RB Tier Rankings 5.0

Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for Fantasy consideration. Dave Richard tells you where he'd draft every running back in his latest Tiers.

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you. 

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Running Back Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason: 

NON-PPRPPR
ELITEELITE
ROUND 1ROUND 1
Todd GurleyTodd Gurley
Ezekiel ElliottLe'Veon Bell
Le'Veon BellDavid Johnson
David JohnsonEzekiel Elliott
Saquon BarkleySaquon Barkley
Leonard FournetteKareem Hunt
Kareem HuntMelvin Gordon
Melvin GordonAlvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara
Dalvin Cook


NON-PPRPPR
NEAR-ELITENEAR-ELITE
ROUNDS 2, 3ROUNDS 2, 3
Christian McCaffreyLeonard Fournette
Jordan HowardChristian McCaffrey
Devonta FreemanDalvin Cook
Alex CollinsJordan Howard
Joe MixonDevonta Freeman
Kenyan DrakeAlex Collins
Derrick HenryJoe Mixon


NON-PPRPPR
HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARDHIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
LATE ROUND 3 - ROUND 4ROUNDS 3, 4
Jerick McKinnonKenyan Drake
Royce FreemanJerick McKinnon
LeSean McCoyRoyce Freeman
Jamaal WilliamsLeSean McCoy
Lamar MillerDerrick Henry
Carlos HydeLamar Miller
Jay AjayiJamaal Williams


NON-PPRPPR
VERY GOODVERY GOOD
ROUNDS 5, 6ROUNDS 5, 6
Marshawn LynchCarlos Hyde
Rex BurkheadJay Ajayi
Mark IngramMark Ingram
Peyton BarberRex Burkhead
Chris CarsonMarshawn Lynch
Kerryon JohnsonPeyton Barber

Chris Carson

Kerryon Johnson


NON-PPRPPR
NO. 3/LESS UPSIDENO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
EARLY ROUND 7ROUND 7
Tevin ColemanDuke Johnson
Marlon MackMarlon Mack
Isaiah CrowellIsaiah Crowell

Tevin Coleman


NON-PPRPPR
PATIENCE PAYSPATIENCE PAYS
LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8ROUND 8
Rashaad PennyDion Lewis
Sony MichelRashaad Penny
Duke JohnsonSony Michel
Dion Lewis
Corey Clement


NON-PPRPPR
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPSHIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
ROUNDS 9-11ROUNDS 9-11
Aaron JonesTarik Cohen
Tarik CohenChris Thompson
James WhiteJames White
Adrian PetersonCorey Clement
Chris ThompsonAaron Jones
Jordan WilkinsAdrian Peterson
Ronald JonesJordan Wilkins
Matt BreidaMatt Breida
Austin EkelerAustin Ekeler
Nick ChubbBilal Powell
C.J. AndersonGiovani Bernard
Giovani BernardC.J. Anderson
Jeremy Hill


NON-PPRPPR
LOW-END BACKUPSLOW-END BACKUPS
ROUND 12+ROUND 12+
James ConnerTy Montgomery
Bilal PowellJeremy Hill
Ty MontgomeryRonald Jones
Jonathan WilliamsNick Chubb
Devontae BookerJames Conner
LeGarrette BlountJonathan Williams
Alfred MorrisTheo Riddick
Latavius MurrayAlfred Morris
John KellyLatavius Murray
Rod SmithDevontae Booker
D'Onta ForemanLeGarrette Blount
Doug MartinJohn Kelly
Spencer WareRod Smith
Theo RiddickD'Onta Foreman
Corey GrantDoug Martin
Kenneth DixonSpencer Ware
Chase EdmondsCorey Grant

Kenneth Dixon

C.J. Prosise

Chase Edmonds

