2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated TE Tier Rankings 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second week of the preseason. What does this position look like heading into the third week? Dave Richard's Tiers show us.
The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day -- and a secret of the pros.
But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.
Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.
Need further help? Enough chit-chat, here are my Tight End Tiers heading into the third week of the preseason:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|GRONK!
|GRONK!
|MID-ROUND 2
|MID/LATE ROUND 2
|Rob Gronkowski
|Rob Gronkowski
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ALMOST GRONK
|ALMOST GRONK
|EARLY ROUND 3
|LATE ROUND 2 - ROUND 3
|Zach Ertz
|Travis Kelce
|Travis Kelce
|Zach Ertz
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUND 6
|ROUND 6
|Evan Engram
|Evan Engram
|Trey Burton
|Greg Olsen
|Greg Olsen
|Trey Burton
|Jimmy Graham
|Jimmy Graham
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|START-WORTHY
|START-WORTHY
|ROUNDS 8, 9
|LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 9
|George Kittle
|Delanie Walker
|Delanie Walker
|George Kittle
|Kyle Rudolph
|Kyle Rudolph
|Jordan Reed
|Jordan Reed
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|STREAM-WORTHY
|STREAM-WORTHY
|ROUNDS 10-12
|ROUNDS 10-12
|David Njoku
|David Njoku
|Tyler Eifert
|Jack Doyle
|Jack Doyle
|Tyler Eifert
|Eric Ebron
|Eric Ebron
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|SPECULATIVE
|SPECULATIVE
|ROUND 13+
|ROUND 13+
|Mike Gesicki
|Mike Gesicki
|Cameron Brate
|Cameron Brate
|Benjamin Watson
|Benjamin Watson
|Antonio Gates
|Antonio Gates
