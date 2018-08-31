2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated TE Tier Rankings 5.0

When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer, Dave Richard lays out when to expect a tight end to fall to you.

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."     

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you. 

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my tight end Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason: 

NON-PPRPPR
GRONK!GRONK!
MID-ROUND 2MID/LATE ROUND 2
Rob GronkowskiRob Gronkowski


NON-PPRPPR
ALMOST GRONKALMOST GRONK
ROUND 3EARLY ROUND 3
Zach ErtzTravis Kelce
Travis KelceZach Ertz


NON-PPRPPR
VERY GOODVERY GOOD
ROUNDS 6, 7ROUND 6
Trey BurtonGreg Olsen
Greg OlsenTrey Burton
Jimmy GrahamJimmy Graham
Evan EngramEvan Engram


NON-PPRPPR
START-WORTHYSTART-WORTHY
ROUNDS 8, 9LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 9
George KittleDelanie Walker
Delanie WalkerGeorge Kittle
Kyle RudolphKyle Rudolph
Jordan ReedJordan Reed


NON-PPRPPR
STREAM-WORTHYSTREAM-WORTHY
ROUNDS 10-12ROUNDS 10-12
David NjokuDavid Njoku
Tyler EifertJack Doyle
Eric EbronEric Ebron
Jack DoyleTyler Eifert


NON-PPRPPR
SPECULATIVESPECULATIVE
ROUND 13+ROUND 13+
Mike GesickiMike Gesicki
Cameron BrateCameron Brate
Benjamin WatsonBenjamin Watson
O.J. HowardO.J. Howard

So what sleepers should you snatch in your Fantasy Football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.        

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

    Jamey's Sleepers 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Jamey's Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.