2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated WR Tier Rankings 4.0

Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest tiers give you an idea of where the league's most promising receivers can be caught on Draft Day.

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day -- and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you. 

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Wide Receiver Tiers heading into the third week of the preseason: 

NON-PPRPPR
ELITEELITE
ROUND 1ROUND 1
Antonio BrownAntonio Brown
DeAndre HopkinsDeAndre Hopkins
Odell BeckhamOdell Beckham

Julio Jones


NON-PPRPPR
NEAR-ELITENEAR-ELITE
ROUND 2ROUND 2
Julio JonesKeenan Allen
Davante AdamsDavante Adams
A.J. GreenA.J. Green
Keenan AllenMichael Thomas
Michael ThomasMike Evans
Mike EvansT.Y. Hilton
T.Y. HiltonDoug Baldwin


NON-PPRPPR
RICHEST UPSIDERICHEST UPSIDE
ROUND 3ROUND 3 - EARLY ROUND 4
Tyreek HillAmari Cooper
Doug BaldwinLarry Fitzgerald
Amari CooperTyreek Hill
Demaryius ThomasDemaryius Thomas

Jarvis Landry

Adam Thielen

Stefon Diggs

Josh Gordon


NON-PPRPPR
EXCELLENTEXCELLENT
ROUND 4MID-ROUND 4 - ROUND 5
Adam ThielenAllen Robinson
Stefon DiggsGolden Tate
Allen RobinsonMarvin Jones
Larry FitzgeraldMichael Crabtree
Josh GordonBrandin Cooks

Corey Davis

Chris Hogan

JuJu Smith-Schuster


NON-PPRPPR
VERY GOODVERY GOOD
ROUND 5ROUND 6 - MID-ROUND 7
Jarvis LandryEmmanuel Sanders
Marvin JonesWill Fuller
Brandin CooksCooper Kupp
Michael CrabtreeJulian Edelman
Corey DavisSammy Watkins
Chris HoganNelson Agholor
JuJu Smith-SchusterMarquise Goodwin


NON-PPRPPR
NO. 3/UPSIDENO. 3/UPSIDE
ROUNDS 6, 7LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8
Golden TateKelvin Benjamin
Emmanuel SandersRobert Woods
Will FullerKenny Stills
Sammy WatkinsRandall Cobb
Nelson AgholorJamison Crowder
Marquise GoodwinRobby Anderson
Cooper Kupp
Kelvin Benjamin
Robert Woods


NON-PPRPPR
HIGH-END RESERVESHIGH-END RESERVES
ROUND 8 - EARLY ROUND 9ROUNDS 9, 10
Robby AndersonAlshon Jeffery
Kenny StillsMike Williams
Alshon JefferyMichael Gallup
Julian EdelmanCalvin Ridley
Randall CobbD.J. Moore
Mike WilliamsJordy Nelson
Jamison CrowderChris Godwin
Michael GallupAllen Hurns

Anthony Miller


NON-PPRNON-PPR
MID-END RESERVESMID-END RESERVES
LATE ROUND 9 - ROUND 12ROUND 11
Calvin RidleyTaywan Taylor
D.J. MooreSterling Shepard
Allen HurnsKeelan Cole
Jordy NelsonDevin Funchess
Anthony MillerJosh Doctson
Chris GodwinKenny Golladay
Taywan TaylorMarqise Lee
Devin FunchessPierre Garcon
Sterling ShepardTyler Lockett
Kenny GolladayRishard Matthews
Josh Doctson
Keelan Cole


NON-PPRPPR
LATE-ROUND FLIERSLATE-ROUND FLIERS
ROUNDS 13+ROUNDS 12+
Marqise LeeJames Washington
Pierre GarconCourtland Sutton
Dez BryantDez Bryant
Tyler LockettGeronimo Allison
Rishard MatthewsMike Wallace
James WashingtonJohn Brown
John BrownCameron Meredith
Courtland SuttonQuincy Enunwa
D.J. CharkMohamed Sanu

D.J. Chark

