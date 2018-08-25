2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated WR Tier Rankings 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest tiers give you an idea of where the league's most promising receivers can be caught on Draft Day.
The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day -- and a secret of the pros.
But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.
Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.
Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Wide Receiver Tiers heading into the third week of the preseason:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ELITE
|ELITE
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 1
|Antonio Brown
|Antonio Brown
|DeAndre Hopkins
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Odell Beckham
|Odell Beckham
|Julio Jones
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NEAR-ELITE
|NEAR-ELITE
|ROUND 2
|ROUND 2
|Julio Jones
|Keenan Allen
|Davante Adams
|Davante Adams
|A.J. Green
|A.J. Green
|Keenan Allen
|Michael Thomas
|Michael Thomas
|Mike Evans
|Mike Evans
|T.Y. Hilton
|T.Y. Hilton
|Doug Baldwin
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|RICHEST UPSIDE
|RICHEST UPSIDE
|ROUND 3
|ROUND 3 - EARLY ROUND 4
|Tyreek Hill
|Amari Cooper
|Doug Baldwin
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Amari Cooper
|Tyreek Hill
|Demaryius Thomas
|Demaryius Thomas
|Jarvis Landry
|Adam Thielen
|Stefon Diggs
|Josh Gordon
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|EXCELLENT
|EXCELLENT
|ROUND 4
|MID-ROUND 4 - ROUND 5
|Adam Thielen
|Allen Robinson
|Stefon Diggs
|Golden Tate
|Allen Robinson
|Marvin Jones
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Michael Crabtree
|Josh Gordon
|Brandin Cooks
|Corey Davis
|Chris Hogan
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUND 5
|ROUND 6 - MID-ROUND 7
|Jarvis Landry
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Marvin Jones
|Will Fuller
|Brandin Cooks
|Cooper Kupp
|Michael Crabtree
|Julian Edelman
|Corey Davis
|Sammy Watkins
|Chris Hogan
|Nelson Agholor
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Marquise Goodwin
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NO. 3/UPSIDE
|NO. 3/UPSIDE
|ROUNDS 6, 7
|LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8
|Golden Tate
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Robert Woods
|Will Fuller
|Kenny Stills
|Sammy Watkins
|Randall Cobb
|Nelson Agholor
|Jamison Crowder
|Marquise Goodwin
|Robby Anderson
|Cooper Kupp
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Robert Woods
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|ROUND 8 - EARLY ROUND 9
|ROUNDS 9, 10
|Robby Anderson
|Alshon Jeffery
|Kenny Stills
|Mike Williams
|Alshon Jeffery
|Michael Gallup
|Julian Edelman
|Calvin Ridley
|Randall Cobb
|D.J. Moore
|Mike Williams
|Jordy Nelson
|Jamison Crowder
|Chris Godwin
|Michael Gallup
|Allen Hurns
|Anthony Miller
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|MID-END RESERVES
|MID-END RESERVES
|LATE ROUND 9 - ROUND 12
|ROUND 11
|Calvin Ridley
|Taywan Taylor
|D.J. Moore
|Sterling Shepard
|Allen Hurns
|Keelan Cole
|Jordy Nelson
|Devin Funchess
|Anthony Miller
|Josh Doctson
|Chris Godwin
|Kenny Golladay
|Taywan Taylor
|Marqise Lee
|Devin Funchess
|Pierre Garcon
|Sterling Shepard
|Tyler Lockett
|Kenny Golladay
|Rishard Matthews
|Josh Doctson
|Keelan Cole
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|ROUNDS 13+
|ROUNDS 12+
|Marqise Lee
|James Washington
|Pierre Garcon
|Courtland Sutton
|Dez Bryant
|Dez Bryant
|Tyler Lockett
|Geronimo Allison
|Rishard Matthews
|Mike Wallace
|James Washington
|John Brown
|John Brown
|Cameron Meredith
|Courtland Sutton
|Quincy Enunwa
|D.J. Chark
|Mohamed Sanu
|D.J. Chark
