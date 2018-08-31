2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated WR Tier Rankings 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to help Fantasy owners get a grip on where every notable wideout should be picked on Draft Day.
The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.
But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.
Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.
Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Wide Receiver Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ELITE
|ELITE
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 1
|Antonio Brown
|Antonio Brown
|DeAndre Hopkins
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Odell Beckham
|Odell Beckham
|
|Julio Jones
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NEAR-ELITE
|NEAR-ELITE
|ROUND 2
|ROUND 2
|Julio Jones
|Keenan Allen
|Davante Adams
|Davante Adams
|A.J. Green
|A.J. Green
|Keenan Allen
|Michael Thomas
|Michael Thomas
|Mike Evans
|Mike Evans
|T.Y. Hilton
|T.Y. Hilton
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|RICHEST UPSIDE
|RICHEST UPSIDE
|ROUND 3
|ROUND 3 - EARLY ROUND 4
|Tyreek Hill
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Amari Cooper
|Tyreek Hill
|Stefon Diggs
|Amari Cooper
|
|Jarvis Landry
|
|Stefon Diggs
|
|Doug Baldwin
|
|Adam Thielen
|
|Josh Gordon
|
|Allen Robinson
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|EXCELLENT
|EXCELLENT
|ROUND 4
|MID-ROUND 4 - ROUND 5
|Adam Thielen
|Golden Tate
|Doug Baldwin
|Marvin Jones
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Michael Crabtree
|Josh Gordon
|Brandin Cooks
|Jarvis Landry
|Chris Hogan
|Allen Robinson
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
|Emmanuel Sanders
|
|Demaryius Thomas
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUND 5
|ROUND 6 - MID-ROUND 7
|Marvin Jones
|Marquise Goodwin
|Brandin Cooks
|Corey Davis
|Corey Davis
|Nelson Agholor
|Chris Hogan
|Will Fuller
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Cooper Kupp
|Michael Crabtree
|Julian Edelman
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Kenny Stills
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NO. 3/UPSIDE
|NO. 3/UPSIDE
|ROUNDS 6, 7
|LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8
|Demaryius Thomas
|Sammy Watkins
|Marquise Goodwin
|Robert Woods
|Golden Tate
|Jamison Crowder
|Will Fuller
|Robby Anderson
|Nelson Agholor
|Alshon Jeffery
|Cooper Kupp
|Michael Gallup
|Kenny Stills
|Chris Godwin
|Sammy Watkins
|
|Robert Woods
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|ROUNDS 8, 9
|ROUNDS 9, 10
|Alshon Jeffery
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Robby Anderson
|Jordy Nelson
|Julian Edelman
|Sterling Shepard
|Jamison Crowder
|Keelan Cole
|Michael Gallup
|Mike Williams
|Chris Godwin
|D.J. Moore
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Anthony Miller
|
|Devin Funchess
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|MID-END RESERVES
|MID-END RESERVES
|ROUNDS 10-12
|ROUND 11
|Mike Williams
|Pierre Garcon
|Jordy Nelson
|Calvin Ridley
|Sterling Shepard
|Randall Cobb
|Keelan Cole
|Josh Doctson
|Anthony Miller
|Allen Hurns
|Randall Cobb
|Courtland Sutton
|D.J. Moore
|Kenny Golladay
|Devin Funchess
|
|Calvin Ridley
|
|Courtland Sutton
|
|Kenny Golladay
|
|Josh Doctson
|
|Pierre Garcon
|
|John Brown
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|ROUNDS 13+
|ROUNDS 12+
|Rishard Matthews
|Rishard Matthews
|Danny Amendola
|Danny Amendola
|Dede Westbrook
|John Brown
|Allen Hurns
|Mohamed Sanu
|John Ross
|Dede Westbrook
|Tyler Lockett
|John Ross
|Brandon Marshall
|Tyler Lockett
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Brandon Marshall
|
|Cordarrelle Patterson
