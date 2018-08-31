2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated WR Tier Rankings 5.0

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Wide Receiver Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason:

NON-PPR PPR ELITE ELITE ROUND 1 ROUND 1 Antonio Brown Antonio Brown DeAndre Hopkins DeAndre Hopkins Odell Beckham Odell Beckham

Julio Jones



NON-PPR PPR NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE ROUND 2 ROUND 2 Julio Jones Keenan Allen Davante Adams Davante Adams A.J. Green A.J. Green Keenan Allen Michael Thomas Michael Thomas Mike Evans Mike Evans T.Y. Hilton T.Y. Hilton





NON-PPR PPR RICHEST UPSIDE RICHEST UPSIDE ROUND 3 ROUND 3 - EARLY ROUND 4 Tyreek Hill Larry Fitzgerald Amari Cooper Tyreek Hill Stefon Diggs Amari Cooper

Jarvis Landry

Stefon Diggs

Doug Baldwin

Adam Thielen

Josh Gordon

Allen Robinson



NON-PPR PPR EXCELLENT EXCELLENT ROUND 4 MID-ROUND 4 - ROUND 5 Adam Thielen Golden Tate Doug Baldwin Marvin Jones Larry Fitzgerald Michael Crabtree Josh Gordon Brandin Cooks Jarvis Landry Chris Hogan Allen Robinson JuJu Smith-Schuster

Emmanuel Sanders

Demaryius Thomas



NON-PPR PPR VERY GOOD VERY GOOD ROUND 5 ROUND 6 - MID-ROUND 7 Marvin Jones Marquise Goodwin Brandin Cooks Corey Davis Corey Davis Nelson Agholor Chris Hogan Will Fuller Emmanuel Sanders Cooper Kupp Michael Crabtree Julian Edelman JuJu Smith-Schuster Kenny Stills



NON-PPR PPR NO. 3/UPSIDE NO. 3/UPSIDE ROUNDS 6, 7 LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8 Demaryius Thomas Sammy Watkins Marquise Goodwin Robert Woods Golden Tate Jamison Crowder Will Fuller Robby Anderson Nelson Agholor Alshon Jeffery Cooper Kupp Michael Gallup Kenny Stills Chris Godwin Sammy Watkins

Robert Woods





NON-PPR PPR HIGH-END RESERVES HIGH-END RESERVES ROUNDS 8, 9 ROUNDS 9, 10 Alshon Jeffery Kelvin Benjamin Robby Anderson Jordy Nelson Julian Edelman Sterling Shepard Jamison Crowder Keelan Cole Michael Gallup Mike Williams Chris Godwin D.J. Moore Kelvin Benjamin Anthony Miller

Devin Funchess



NON-PPR NON-PPR MID-END RESERVES MID-END RESERVES ROUNDS 10-12 ROUND 11 Mike Williams Pierre Garcon Jordy Nelson Calvin Ridley Sterling Shepard Randall Cobb Keelan Cole Josh Doctson Anthony Miller Allen Hurns Randall Cobb Courtland Sutton D.J. Moore Kenny Golladay Devin Funchess

Calvin Ridley

Courtland Sutton

Kenny Golladay

Josh Doctson

Pierre Garcon

John Brown





NON-PPR PPR LATE-ROUND FLIERS LATE-ROUND FLIERS ROUNDS 13+ ROUNDS 12+ Rishard Matthews Rishard Matthews Danny Amendola Danny Amendola Dede Westbrook John Brown Allen Hurns Mohamed Sanu John Ross Dede Westbrook Tyler Lockett John Ross Brandon Marshall Tyler Lockett Cordarrelle Patterson Brandon Marshall

Cordarrelle Patterson

