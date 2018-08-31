2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated WR Tier Rankings 5.0

With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to help Fantasy owners get a grip on where every notable wideout should be picked on Draft Day.

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."     

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you. 

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Wide Receiver Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason: 

NON-PPR PPR
ELITE ELITE
ROUND 1 ROUND 1
Antonio Brown Antonio Brown
DeAndre Hopkins DeAndre Hopkins
Odell Beckham Odell Beckham

Julio Jones


NON-PPR PPR
NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE
ROUND 2 ROUND 2
Julio Jones Keenan Allen
Davante Adams Davante Adams
A.J. Green A.J. Green
Keenan Allen Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas Mike Evans
Mike Evans T.Y. Hilton
T.Y. Hilton


NON-PPR PPR
RICHEST UPSIDE RICHEST UPSIDE
ROUND 3 ROUND 3 - EARLY ROUND 4
Tyreek Hill Larry Fitzgerald
Amari Cooper Tyreek Hill
Stefon Diggs Amari Cooper

Jarvis Landry

Stefon Diggs

Doug Baldwin

Adam Thielen

Josh Gordon

Allen Robinson


NON-PPR PPR
EXCELLENT EXCELLENT
ROUND 4 MID-ROUND 4 - ROUND 5
Adam Thielen Golden Tate
Doug Baldwin Marvin Jones
Larry Fitzgerald Michael Crabtree
Josh Gordon Brandin Cooks
Jarvis Landry Chris Hogan
Allen Robinson JuJu Smith-Schuster

Emmanuel Sanders

Demaryius Thomas


NON-PPR PPR
VERY GOOD VERY GOOD
ROUND 5 ROUND 6 - MID-ROUND 7
Marvin Jones Marquise Goodwin
Brandin Cooks Corey Davis
Corey Davis Nelson Agholor
Chris Hogan Will Fuller
Emmanuel Sanders Cooper Kupp
Michael Crabtree Julian Edelman
JuJu Smith-Schuster Kenny Stills


NON-PPR PPR
NO. 3/UPSIDE NO. 3/UPSIDE
ROUNDS 6, 7 LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8
Demaryius Thomas Sammy Watkins
Marquise Goodwin Robert Woods
Golden Tate Jamison Crowder
Will Fuller Robby Anderson
Nelson Agholor Alshon Jeffery
Cooper Kupp Michael Gallup
Kenny Stills Chris Godwin
Sammy Watkins
Robert Woods


NON-PPR PPR
HIGH-END RESERVES HIGH-END RESERVES
ROUNDS 8, 9 ROUNDS 9, 10
Alshon Jeffery Kelvin Benjamin
Robby Anderson Jordy Nelson
Julian Edelman Sterling Shepard
Jamison Crowder Keelan Cole
Michael Gallup Mike Williams
Chris Godwin D.J. Moore
Kelvin Benjamin Anthony Miller

Devin Funchess


NON-PPR NON-PPR
MID-END RESERVES MID-END RESERVES
ROUNDS 10-12 ROUND 11
Mike Williams Pierre Garcon
Jordy Nelson Calvin Ridley
Sterling Shepard Randall Cobb
Keelan Cole Josh Doctson
Anthony Miller Allen Hurns
Randall Cobb Courtland Sutton
D.J. Moore Kenny Golladay
Devin Funchess
Calvin Ridley
Courtland Sutton
Kenny Golladay
Josh Doctson
Pierre Garcon
John Brown


NON-PPR PPR
LATE-ROUND FLIERS LATE-ROUND FLIERS
ROUNDS 13+ ROUNDS 12+
Rishard Matthews Rishard Matthews
Danny Amendola Danny Amendola
Dede Westbrook John Brown
Allen Hurns Mohamed Sanu
John Ross Dede Westbrook
Tyler Lockett John Ross
Brandon Marshall Tyler Lockett
Cordarrelle Patterson Brandon Marshall

Cordarrelle Patterson

So what sleepers should you snatch in your Fantasy Football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.        

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

    Jamey's Sleepers 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Jamey's Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.