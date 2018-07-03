2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Waiting on QB, TE worth it with stacked team at No. 9 overall in PPR

What sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.

Editor's note: Our latest non-PPR pick-by-pick series was done in June and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.

It's a great thing when you can wait on a quarterback and tight end and get players you covet. That happened with this team at No. 9 overall in our latest PPR pick-by-pick series.

I'm usually going to wait to draft a quarterback in most of my leagues, and in this PPR series I didn't select a quarterback before Round 9 with any of my four teams (No. 3, No. 6, No. 9 or No. 12). On those teams, I drafted Cam Newton in Round 9, Matthew Stafford in Round 11, Carson Wentz in Round 9 and Drew Brees in Round 9.

Now, that might not happen in most of your leagues. Typically, quarterbacks fall further than expected in analyst drafts, but it's a position you can wait for this season given the abundance of talented passers in 2018.

Here, I took two of them with Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo, and the only reason I drafted Garoppolo in Round 12 was for insurance in case Wentz is limited or suffers a setback coming off his torn ACL from last year. Plus, Garoppolo is talented and could be a trade chip during the season.

You might not have as much luck waiting on a tight end given the lack of talent at the position, but you should be able to gauge the draft board after the Big 3 of Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz are selected, which is typically by the end of Round 3. Then, it's a matter of who you like the best, and when can you draft that player.

On this team, I pounced on Trey Burton in Round 8, and I consider him a breakout player this year with his move to Chicago. He was the eighth tight end drafted, but I consider him the No. 6 player at the position behind only Gronkowski, Kelce, Ertz, Greg Olsen and Jimmy Graham.

Being able to secure Wentz and Burton with mid-round picks really enhanced this team, and I'm excited about this roster.

Here is my team from No. 9 overall:

Getting two stud running backs in Kamara and Cook and two standout receivers in Thielen and Robinson got this team off to a tremendous start through Round 4. Kamara might be a steal at No. 9 overall given his upside with Mark Ingram's four-game suspension to open the season, and Cook may prove to be a steal in Round 2 now that he's healthy from last year's torn ACL.

Thielen was excellent last year with Case Keenum, and he could improve with the addition of Kirk Cousins. And I'm hopeful Robinson is healthy from last year's torn ACL and can find his 2015 form with the Bears.

I like the depth at running back with Miller, White and Murray playing behind Kamara and Cook, and Miller is a potential flex option if he can hold off D'Onta Foreman for the starting job in Houston. White also could benefit early in the season with Julian Edelman (suspension) out, and Murray is the handcuff for Cook.

At receiver, I should have drafted one more player behind Thielen, Robinson, Hogan and Kupp. I love Hogan this season with Brandin Cooks gone and Edelman out for the start of the season, and Kupp should still be heavily involved with the Rams, even with the addition of Cooks.

One move that I'd like to make early in the season is trade one of my quarterbacks for another receiver. I doubt I can drop Wentz or Garoppolo, so hopefully I'll find a taker via trade for some receiver help.

Favorite pick: Trey Burton

Burton is expected to be the featured tight end for the Bears after signing with Chicago as a free agent, and that's a great thing given how coach Matt Nagy is expected to use him. Adam Shaheen could pose a threat to Burton's production, but we've seen his upside when given the spotlight with the Eagles every time Ertz has been injury. Nagy and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky should lean on Burton, and his value is great because you can wait for him on Draft Day. He has the potential to be a top-five Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Pick I might regret: Lamar Miller

Miller is fine in his role on this team as the No. 3 running back, and his value in Round 6 is appropriate. But I might regret drafting him instead of a receiver, and I could have had Robert Woods, Jamison Crowder or Pierre Garcon in this spot. If Miller can remain the starter for the Texans all season then he should be fine with his Fantasy production. But Houston could turn to Foreman if he's healthy coming off an Achilles injury, and that would make Miller a bust if he's not being used in a featured role.

Player who could make or break my team: Adam Thielen

Thielen was awesome last season as the No. 8 PPR receiver, and he should have the chance for a repeat performance, especially with the addition of Kirk Cousins at quarterback. I'm going to need a strong performance from Thielen since I started my team with Kamara and Cook. While all the receivers on this roster will carry a heavy burden, especially Robinson coming off his injury and with a new team, Thielen has to be a star. I'm confident he'll play at a high level, and I'm expecting him to deliver for this Fantasy squad.