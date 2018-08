2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: What to do -- and what not to do -- in a 10-team auction

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

If you find yourself in a 10-team, $100 budget auction this year, I hope you pull a team together like Jamey Eisenberg, not Michael Kiser.

Our first mock auction of the 2018 preseason (there WILL be another!) went about as normal as a caffeine-addled chimpanzee singing '80s karaoke in front of a packed church.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn or anywhere else you listen.



The aforementioned Kiser decided to try to put a team together using as fewle auction dollars as possible. Yes, this was his real strategy. Eisenberg, meanwhile, stayed patient in the early going and was able to put together the kind of team anyone would want in any league. It's truly a thing of beauty.

The other eight teams competed as normal in trying to put together the best team possible. This includes my effort, which focused on coming away with two stud receivers and finding bargains later. Getting Gronkowski at a ridiculous value was a lucky bonus.

Often we are accused of being too "expert-y" in our mocks. Welp, here's one that is definitely out of the norm. Enjoy!

Our bidders:

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)



Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)



Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)



Jeff Tobin, Director of Editorial (auction veteran)



Eric Chylinski, Director of Marketing (auction veteran)



R.J. White, NFL Editor (auction veteran)



Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine staff (auction veteran)

Michael Kiser, Senior Manager, Video Newsroom (third-ever auction)



George Maselli, Fantasy Editor (second-ever auction)

Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ host (first-ever auction)

Our owners had $100 to spend on 15 roster spots. Our scoring for all touchdowns is six points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There are also be six reserve spots.

Position by Positon

Team By Team Quarterback Chris Towers Player Price Player Price Aaron Rodgers, GB $14 Russell Wilson, QB, SEA $5 Deshaun Watson, HOU $6 Kareem Hunt, RB, KC $30 Tom Brady, NE $5 Derrick Henry, RB, TEN $10 Russell Wilson, SEA $5 C.J. Anderson, RB, CAR $1 Carson Wentz, PHI $4 Isaiah Crowell, RB, NYJ $1 Drew Brees, NO $3 Antonio Brown, WR, PIT $32 Andrew Luck, IND $3 Amari Cooper, WR, OAK $11 Patrick Mahomes, KC $3 Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR $2 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF $2 Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS $2 Matt Ryan, ATL $2 DJ Moore, WR, CAR $1 Cam Newton, CAR $1 Eric Decker, WR, TEN $1 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT $1 Jordan Reed, TE, WAS $1 Kirk Cousins, MIN $1 Hayden Hurst, TE, BAL $1 Matthew Stafford, DET $1 Matt Bryant, K, ATL $1 Running back DST Ravens, BAL, $1 Player Price Dave Richard Todd Gurley, LAR $40 Player Price Ezekiel Elliott, DAL $35 Matthew Stafford, QB, DET $1 Le'Veon Bell, PIT $34 Ronald Jones, RB, TB $6 David Johnson, ARI $33 Sony Michel, RB, NE $4 Kareem Hunt, KC $30 Carlos Hyde, RB, CLE $2 Saquon Barkley, NYG $29 Aaron Jones, RB, GB $2 Melvin Gordon, LAC $27 Jamaal Williams, RB, GB $2 Alvin Kamara, NO $26 Corey Clement, RB, PHI $2 Leonard Fournette, JAC $26 Chris Carson, RB, SEA $2 Dalvin Cook, MIN $26 Julio Jones, WR, ATL $29 Christian McCaffrey, CAR $14 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU $29 Jerick McKinnon, SF $14 Kelvin Benjamin, WR, BUF $2 Devonta Freeman, ATL $13 Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI $2 Joe Mixon, CIN $11 Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE $14 Jordan Howard, CHI $11 Justin Tucker, K, BAL $1 LeSean McCoy, BUF $10 DST Rams, LAR, $2 Derrick Henry, TEN $10 Eric Chylinski Kenyan Drake, MIA $10 Player Price Derrius Guice, WAS $10 Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT $1 Alex Collins, BAL $10 Cam Newton, QB, CAR $1 Royce Freeman, DEN $9 Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC $27 Jay Ajayi, PHI $8 Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR $14 Lamar Miller, HOU $7 LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF $10 Rex Burkhead, NE $6 Lamar Miller, RB, HOU $7 Ronald Jones, TB $6 Ty Montgomery, RB, GB $1 Mark Ingram, NO $5 Nick Chubb, RB, CLE $1 Marshawn Lynch, OAK $5 Keenan Allen, WR, LAC $19 Rashaad Penny, SEA $5 Josh Gordon, WR, CLE $6 Tevin Coleman, ATL $4 Golden Tate, WR, DET $6 Sony Michel, NE $4 Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN $2 Kerryon Johnson, DET $3 Evan Engram, TE, NYG $3 Chris Carson, SEA $2 Chris Boswell, K, PIT $1 Corey Clement, PHI $2 DST Chargers, LAC, $1 Matt Breida, SF $2 George Maselli Jamaal Williams, GB $2 Player Price Aaron Jones, GB $2 Tom Brady, QB, NE $5 Carlos Hyde, CLE $2 Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN $1 Giovani Bernard, CIN $2 Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT $34 Dion Lewis, TEN $1 Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF $14 Chris Thompson, WAS $1 Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA $10 Devontae Booker, DEN $1 Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI $8 Marlon Mack, IND $1 Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI $1 Nick Chubb, CLE $1 D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU $1 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ $1 Davante Adams, WR, GB $10 D'Onta Foreman, HOU $1 Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA $6 Ty Montgomery, GB $1 Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE $4 C.J. Anderson, CAR $1 Anthony Miller, WR, CHI $1 Tarik Cohen, CHI $1 Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN $1 Nyheim Hines, IND $1 Wil Lutz, K, NO $1 Jordan Wilkins, IND $1 DST Jaguars, JAC, $3 Wide receiver Jacob Gibbs Player Price Player Price Antonio Brown, PIT $32 Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC $3 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU $29 David Johnson, RB, ARI $33 Julio Jones, ATL $29 Alvin Kamara, RB, NO $26 Odell Beckham, NYG $26 Jordan Howard, RB, CHI $11 Keenan Allen, LAC $19 Chris Hogan, WR, NE $5 Michael Thomas, NO $13 Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN $5 Amari Cooper, OAK $11 Adam Thielen, WR, MIN $4 T.Y. Hilton, IND $10 Randall Cobb, WR, GB $3 A.J. Green, CIN $10 Will Fuller, WR, HOU $2 Mike Evans, TB $10 Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA $2 Davante Adams, GB $10 Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI $1 Stefon Diggs, MIN $8 Delanie Walker, TE, TEN $2 Golden Tate, DET $6 George Kittle, TE, SF $1 Sammy Watkins, KC $6 Adam Vinatieri, K, IND $1 Josh Gordon, CLE $6 DST Texans, HOU, $1 Doug Baldwin, SEA $6 Jamey Eisenberg Tyreek Hill, KC $5 Player Price Demaryius Thomas, DEN $5 Andrew Luck, QB, IND $3 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT $5 Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC $26 Chris Hogan, NE $5 Joe Mixon, RB, CIN $11 Julian Edelman, NE $4 Derrius Guice, RB, WAS $10 Adam Thielen, MIN $4 Mark Ingram, RB, NO $5 Jarvis Landry, CLE $4 Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET $3 Allen Robinson, CHI $4 Chris Thompson, RB, WAS $1 Marquise Goodwin, SF $3 Michael Thomas, WR, NO $13 Pierre Garcon, SF $3 A.J. Green, WR, CIN $10 Jordy Nelson, OAK $3 T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND $10 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI $3 Corey Davis, WR, TEN $3 Brandin Cooks, LAR $3 Michael Crabtree, WR, BAL $2 Marvin Jones, DET $3 Greg Olsen, TE, CAR $1 Randall Cobb, GB $3 Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR $1 Corey Davis, TEN $3 DST Vikings, MIN, $1 Jamison Crowder, WAS $2 Jeff Tobin Tyler Lockett, SEA $2 Player Price Cooper Kupp, LAR $2 Drew Brees, QB, NO $3 Michael Crabtree, BAL $2 Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG $29 Calvin Ridley, ATL $2 Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN $26 Will Fuller, HOU $2 Rex Burkhead, RB, NE $6 Alshon Jeffery, PHI $2 Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN $2 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN $2 Marlon Mack, RB, IND $1 Kelvin Benjamin, BUF $2 Devontae Booker, RB, DEN $1 Robby Anderson, NYJ $1 Mike Evans, WR, TB $10 Robert Woods, LAR $1 Sammy Watkins, WR, KC $6 Devin Funchess, CAR $1 Marvin Jones, WR, DET $3 Nelson Agholor, PHI $1 Allen Hurns, WR, DAL $1 Allen Hurns, DAL $1 Robert Woods, WR, LAR $1 Tyrell Williams, LAC $1 Zach Ertz, TE, PHI $9 Marqise Lee, JAC $1 Jake Elliott, K, PHI $1 Anthony Miller, CHI $1 DST Titans, TEN, $1 Eric Decker, TEN $1 Michael Kiser DJ Moore, CAR $1 Player Price DeVante Parker, MIA $1 Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU $6 Tight end Matt Ryan, QB, ATL $2 Player Price Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK $5 Rob Gronkowski, NE $14 Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL $4 Travis Kelce, KC $12 Matt Breida, RB, SF $2 Zach Ertz, PHI $9 Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN $8 Jimmy Graham, GB $4 JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT $5 Evan Engram, NYG $3 Allen Robinson, WR, CHI $4 Delanie Walker, TEN $2 Julian Edelman, WR, NE $4 Greg Olsen, CAR $1 Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI $3 Hayden Hurst, BAL $1 Jordy Nelson, WR, OAK $3 Kyle Rudolph, MIN $1 Pierre Garcon, WR, SF $3 Trey Burton, CHI $1 Jimmy Graham, TE, GB $4 Jordan Reed, WAS $1 Harrison Butker, K, KC $1 George Kittle, SF $1 DST Broncos, DEN, $1 Jared Cook, OAK $1 R.J. White Kicker Player Price Player Price Carson Wentz, QB, PHI $4 Greg Zuerlein, LAR $1 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL $35 Stephen Gostkowski, NE $1 Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL $13 Justin Tucker, BAL $1 Alex Collins, RB, BAL $10 Matt Bryant, ATL $1 Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND $1 Harrison Butker, KC $1 Nyheim Hines, RB, IND $1 Robbie Gould, SF $1 Odell Beckham, WR, NYG $26 Jake Elliott, PHI $1 Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR $3 Chris Boswell, PIT $1 DeVante Parker, WR, MIA $1 Wil Lutz, NO $1 Marqise Lee, WR, JAC $1 Adam Vinatieri, IND $1 Devin Funchess, WR, CAR $1 DST Trey Burton, TE, CHI $1 Player Price Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE $1 Jaguars $3 DST Saints, NO, $1 Rams $2 Tommy Tran Eagles $2 Player Price Vikings $1 Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB $14 Ravens $1 Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF $2 Texans $1 Todd Gurley, RB, LAR $40 Chargers $1 Royce Freeman, RB, DEN $9 Saints $1 Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA $5 Broncos $1 Dion Lewis, RB, TEN $1 Titans $1 Tyreek Hill, WR, KC $5

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF $3 Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL $2 Tyrell Williams, WR, LAC $1 Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ $1 Travis Kelce, TE, KC $12 Jared Cook, TE, OAK $1 Robbie Gould, K, SF $1 DST Eagles, PHI, $2