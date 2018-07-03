2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: When picking at No. 8 overall in PPR leagues, it's best to keep things simple

What sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.

Editor's note: Our latest non-PPR pick-by-pick series was done in June and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.

It's good to pick one of the top eight players in Fantasy, but it's better to guarantee yourself two of the top 17 players and three of the top 32. Ranking players before you draft is important if you're picking from the eighth position.

That's because this figures to be a tricky spot, albeit it's a little easier given it's a PPR league since it adds value to more players. But with four running backs and at least two receivers absolutely coming off the board before you pick, there's just enough uncertainty to make you nervous.

Lucky for us, keeping it simple is never a bad idea. That's what I did and here's the team I chose from No. 8 overall:

My general plan: Take the best available players in the first two rounds with a focus on getting one running back and one receiver. It was basic but it kept options open for Rounds 3 through 5.

With that mission accomplished (Kareem Hunt, Davante Adams), I leaned toward upside and volume at the thin receiver position with Josh Gordon in Round 3 and Golden Tate in Round 4. Yes, there was a sense of urgency to solidify that position before I was forced to pick from mediocre scraps.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn or anywhere else you listen.



I ran into a problem in Round 5 -- I didn't like the running backs left (Jamaal Williams, Marshawn Lynch) and I didn't need a receiver after taking three in a row. So I went with Tom Brady. Does it feel like a steal? A little bit, but really it felt right because all of my other options just didn't seem very trustworthy.

The good news? I got Lynch in Round 6 to kick off my running back parade. Between him, Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde, I feel .... well, look, at least I have some depth. This was the consequence of skimping on running backs early on, but hopefully all I will have to do is pick one of these three to start each week to get by.

When I can't get a tight end early on, I always tend to wait until the double-digit rounds to pounce. That happened in this draft when I spent a 10th rounder on Jordan Reed. At this point, what's the harm in choosing him? If he's healthy he's a better-than-decent tight end to begin the season with and has some obvious upside. He's never a bad pick this late.

Favorite pick: Golden Tate

View Profile Golden Tate DET • WR • 15 2017 stats TAR 120 REC 92 YDS 1,003 TD 5

He's far from glamorous but he's an excellent No. 2 receiver in PPR. In fact, he's finished top-20 each of his past two seasons. So how in the world did I get him as my third?! I'm not asking questions, I'm just running with it.

Pick I might regret: Josh Gordon

View Profile Josh Gordon CLE • WR • 12 2017 stats - 5 games TAR 42 REC 18 YDS 335 TD 1

It's not hyperbole to say Gordon has the potential to be a top-five receiver or bottom out as a waste of a pick. The Browns' patience with his comeback along with their new quarterback duo lend optimism to a quality season. Drafting him in Round 3 is basically placing a bet on him being close to his 2013 form.

Player who could make or break my team: Marshawn Lynch

View Profile Marshawn Lynch OAK • RB • 24 2017 stats ATT 207 YDS 891 TD 7 TAR 31 REC 20 REC YDS 151 REC TD 0

Look, it's either him or Gordon. The difference, at least in the case of this roster, is that if Lynch fails my running back replacements are not so hot. The good news is that Lynch was acceptable as a No. 2 option last year and has a shot to repeat that in Jon Gruden's offense. And if he can't, maybe Doug Martin can. He wasn't such a risky pick in Round 13.