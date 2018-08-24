2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Who should I draft at No. 4 overall in non-PPR?

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistantto get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Our latest non-PPR pick-by-pick series was done in August prior to the third preseason game and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.

I love picking at No. 4 overall in a non-PPR league. It might be the most ideal draft slot in the first round.

You're guaranteed one of the big four running backs out of Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott or David Johnson, which is awesome. And you still have the chance for a standout player in Round 2 — likely a top 10 receiver or Rob Gronkowski.

Here, I was left with Johnson, an amazing consolation prize. He's 100-percent healed from last year's wrist injury, and he has the chance to finish as the No. 1 Fantasy running back this year, ahead of Gurley, Bell and Elliott.

Remember, prior to his injury in Week 1 last year, Johnson was the best non-quarterback in 2016, with more than 2,000 total yards, 20 touchdowns and 80 receptions. He's capable to repeating that type of performance, and he should be the easy choice with this selection.

Here is my team from No. 4 overall:

After drafting David Johnson in Round 1, you could have a tough choice in Round 2 unless someone like Gronkowski or Davante Adams land in your lap. That didn't happen here.

I prefer to start my teams with one standout running back and one standout receiver, and the best available wideout in this mock draft was Evans. Now, he might seem like a risk in Round 2 with Jameis Winston (suspension) out for the first three games, and Evans was a bust in 2017 when he finished as the No. 20 receiver in this format despite being selected in the first round. But I'm still confident in his upside.

Getting Baldwin in Round 3 was a steal, and he fell, slightly, in this draft because of concerns over his knee. But he's expected to be ready for Week 1, and he has the ability to finish as a top-10 Fantasy receiver.

I went with a best-player available approach with my next five picks in Landry, Kerryon Johnson, Burton, Mack and Edelman. My receiving corps is now stacked with Evans, Baldwin, Landry and Edelman, including Nelson as my No. 5 receiver.

My Johnson and Johnson running back combination should be great if Kerryon Johnson has a big rookie campaign, and I took a flier on Blount in Round 12 as a handcuff. I also took sort of a coupling approach getting Wilkins with Mack, and those should be the two best running backs for the Colts this season.

Burton is a breakout tight end, and I have two breakout candidates at quarterback in Garoppolo and Mahomes. This team has plenty of potential and should be a playoff contender.

Favorite pick

By the time you're reading this, Baldwin might be back to being drafted toward the end of the second round, which was his Average Draft Position before dealing with a knee issue. But he's on track to play in Week 1, and he has top-10 potential with the Seahawks this year. To get Baldwin in the middle of the third round as my No. 2 receiver is awesome, and I hope that happens to all of you in your leagues.

Pick I might regret

I drafted Landry after Josh Gordon reported to the Browns, and I still think Landry is going to be a solid Fantasy option. I even like him on this team as my No. 3 receiver behind Evans and Baldwin. But the reason I might regret it is because of the running backs I could have drafted at this spot, including Mark Ingram or Jamaal Williams. It ended up working out with Kerryon Johnson in Round 5, but I didn't know that would happen when I drafted Landry.

Player who could make or break my team

As stated above with Landry, I needed to get a running back who should get a quality workload, and Johnson is someone I'm counting on to have a breakout season. He's going to share touches early on with LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick, but I expect him to prove he's the best running back for the Lions and one of the better running backs in the NFL this year. Given the way I built this team, I was thrilled to get him in Round 5. But if for whatever reason I'm wrong about Johnson then my team could be in trouble given my running back depth.

