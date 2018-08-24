2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Who should I draft at No. 6 overall in PPR?

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Our latest PPR pick-by-pick series was done in August prior to the third preseason game and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.

It might not seem ideal to start your PPR team with a RB-RB approach with your first two picks. But that's what happened here at No. 6 overall with Saquon Barkley and Leonard Fournette, and I think it worked out well.

Barkley and Fournette should be elite Fantasy options, and hopefully the Jaguars do what's being reported by having Fournette play more on passing downs. I might regret drafting Fournette over someone like Rob Gronkowski or Mike Evans, but the success of my receiving corps could determine if I made the right choice.

And as you'll see below, this receiving corps has the chance to be quite good.

Here is my team from No. 6 overall:

Baldwin fell to the middle of the third round in this draft because of concerns over his knee. But he's expected to be ready for Week 1, and he has the chance to be a top 10 Fantasy receiver if he plays 16 games.

Getting Baldwin was a difference maker for this team, and I should have a quality PPR receiver in Tate. Hogan is one of my favorite breakout candidates this year, and Jeffery could be a steal if he avoids the PUP list to open the season because of his shoulder injury.

It should work out for this team starting RB-RB because of this receiving corps, and I also have a top-three quarterback candidate in Watson. I also like my top reserve running back with the combination of Mack and Wilkins, and hopefully Mack (hamstring) is healthy for Week 1. If not, Wilkins could be a steal.

At tight end, I like Njoku as a breakout candidate, and it's not a bad idea to get a second quarterback if a talented one falls in the draft. That happened here with Garoppolo, who is a tremendous fallback option in case Watson struggles or gets hurt.

Favorite pick

View Profile Jordan Wilkins IND • RB • 30 2017 stats at Ole Miss ATT 155 YDS 1,011 TD 9 YPC 6.5 REC 26 REC YDS 241 REC TD 1

I'm still drafting Mack as the first Colts running back off the board in all Fantasy leagues, but I love pairing him with Wilkins. And it would not be a surprise to see Wilkins finish as the best running back in Indianapolis, even in PPR. Mack is battling a hamstring injury that could keep him out through Week 1, and he also had shoulder surgery in the offseason. He might not hold up all year as the starter. Wilkins could lead the Colts in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns. If he's a factor in the passing game, that's just a bonus.

Pick I might regret

View Profile Leonard Fournette JAC • RB • 27 2017 stats - 13 games ATT 268 YDS 1,040 TD 9 YPC 3.9 REC 36 REC YDS 302 REC TD 1

I'm not going to regret picking Fournette in Round 2, but we need someone to talk about. And he's the logical choice since most people would have drafted Gronkowski or Evans in this spot. Not me. I want the best player for my Fantasy team, and that should be Fournette. It shouldn't matter that I don't have a receiver after Round 2. I have arguably the best running back tandem in this league, and I was able to pair that duo with quality receivers starting in Round 3.

Player who could make or break my team

View Profile Deshaun Watson HOU • QB • 4 2017 stats - 7 games CMP % 6,180.0 YDS 1,699 TD 19 INT 8 RUSH YDS 269 RUSH TD 2

Watson was a star before suffering a torn ACL last year, but he will hopefully pick up where he left off, which makes him a candidate to be the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in 2018. That might seem like lofty praise for a second-year starter with just seven games under his belt, but he's capable of playing at a high level if he can stay healthy. Should he falter, having Garoppolo as a backup will work out great. But I expect Watson to be dominant, and he should make this team a strong playoff contender in any league.

