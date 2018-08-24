2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Who should I draft at No. 7 overall in non-PPR?

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Our latest PPR pick-by-pick series was done in August prior to the third preseason game and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.

Building a team from every draft slot in PPR and non-PPR

When picking at No. 7 overall — or anywhere after the first five picks — you will have a plethora of choices, assuming Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott and Antonio Brown are off the board as expected. Just know you're still getting a great player.

In this draft, Saquon Barkley went at No. 6 overall, and I wanted to get the next running back on my rank list, which is Melvin Gordon. He's headed for a huge season — maybe his best ever — and I like him ahead of Alvin Kamara in non-PPR leagues, as well as Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook.

I also want Gordon on my team ahead of the other receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham. When picking at this spot in the first round, you should expect a top 10 receiver to come back to you in Round 2, which happened here with A.J. Green.

Gordon and Green is a great duo at the start of any draft, and I like the way this team came together. And if Gordon does what I expect him to do, he might be a steal, even at No. 7 overall.

Here is my team from No. 7 overall:

There are a lot of things I like about this team. Diggs in Round 3 and Brees in Round 7 are the highlights, but I'm also excited about Goodwin in Round 5. While that might seem soon for him, I'm expecting a breakout campaign in 2018 as the No. 1 receiver for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.

Jeffery is someone I don't plan on drafting in most leagues, but I took a chance on him here in Round 8 as my No. 4 receiver. If his shoulder is OK, and he avoids the PUP list, then my receiving corps is set for stardom.

At tight end, I wanted to take sort of a handcuff or coupling approach with Doyle and Ebron. Now that Andrew Luck is back from last year's shoulder injury, he should lean one or both of these guys quite a bit. I'd bet on Doyle being that guy, but I can see how this plays out early in the year and then drop one for another player off waivers.

Favorite pick

View Profile Stefon Diggs MIN • WR • 14 2017 stats TAR 95 REC 64 YDS 849 TD 8

Diggs is headed for a breakout campaign in 2018, and I expect him to be drafted toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in most formats. To get him in the middle of Round 3 is amazing value, and I love pairing him with Gordon and Green. There were other receivers I could have drafted in this spot, including Amari Cooper, Demaryius Thomas and Adam Thielen, but Diggs has more upside than all of them. I'm glad he's on my Fantasy team.

Pick I might regret

View Profile Dion Lewis TEN • RB • 33 2017 stats in New England ATT 180 YDS 896 TD 6 YPC 5.0 REC 32 REC YDS 214 REC TD 3

Lewis is fine in Round 6, and I like him as my No. 3 Fantasy running back in this format. But I might have been better off with Marlon Mack, who could have more upside this season when healthy. And maybe I should have considered a tight end here instead of Lewis, as Trey Burton was there in this spot. Lewis will be awesome if something happens to Derrick Henry, but he's better suited for PPR leagues if Henry stays healthy. I like Lewis; I just don't love him.

Player who could make or break my team

View Profile Kenyan Drake MIA • RB • 32 2017 stats ATT 133 YDS 644 TD 3 YPC 4.8 REC 32 REC YDS 239 REC TD 1

Drake should be a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back. And he should have the chance to have a breakout season based on the way he played to close 2017. But the Dolphins might ruin his upside by using Frank Gore in a prominent role, and that could determine how good this Fantasy team performs. If Drake plays well, then I love this roster with Gordon, Green, Diggs, Brees and Goodwin. But if Drake doesn't play well, and if Lewis struggles, then this team could stink.

