2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Who should I draft at No. 9 overall in PPR?

Editor's note: Our latest non-PPR pick-by-pick series was done in August prior to the third preseason game and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.

Can you get away with stacking your seasonal Fantasy teams with multiple players from the same NFL roster? We're about to find out with this team from No. 9 overall in a PPR league.

I'm hopeful the Saints continue to be an offensive juggernaut in 2018 because I started this draft with Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas with my first two picks. This wasn't on purpose, but I'm fine building a team like this since both of these players have top-five upside at their positions in PPR.

Some other situations you might find yourself going with two players from the same NFL team in the first two rounds are the Giants (Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham), the Chargers (Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen) and potentially the Falcons (Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman). As for the Saints, it worked out great with Kamara and Thomas last year, and hopefully it will again in 2018.

But that wasn't the only stacking I did with this roster, as you'll see below.

Here is my team from No. 9 overall:

I didn't realize it, but I went a little New Orleans crazy with this roster, taking Meredith in Round 13 and Williams in Round 14. Meredith should be the second-best receiver for the Saints behind Thomas, and Williams will fill in for Mark Ingram during his four-game suspension to open the year. Both are sleepers in any format.

I also got both of the top Patriots running backs with Michel and Burkhead. This was done on purpose with the hope that Burkhead plays well, but if he struggles or gets hurt, Michel takes over once he's fully recovered from his preseason knee injury.

Overall, I'm happy with this roster given the talent at running back (Kamara, Freeman, Burkhead, Michel, Barber and Williams) and receiver (Thomas, Diggs, Goodwin, Moore and Meredith). Stafford isn't exciting as a quarterback, but he's steady as a low-end starting option. And Reed could be a star at tight end if he's healthy for most of the year.

I don't usually draft a DST before the final couple of rounds, but if you like your roster and can get the Jaguars DST at the right price, don't be afraid to make that move, which happened here in Round 11.

Favorite pick

Goodwin finished last season as the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers, and he looks the part again heading into this year. That might seem like a surprise with Pierre Garcon back after finishing 2017 on injured reserve, but Jimmy Garoppolo and Goodwin seem to have a solid rapport based on all the practice reports from San Francisco, as well as the first two preseason games. Goodwin will likely be my flex on this roster, but he has the potential to be a top 20 Fantasy receiver in 2018.

Pick I might regret

I don't regret drafting Thomas because he could be a top five Fantasy receiver -- if not finish higher. But should the Saints struggle or maybe Drew Brees gets hurt, then this team could be in trouble with Kamara and Thomas as the first two picks. This is the problem with stacking that if the NFL team suffers a key injury then everyone on that roster could struggle. Look at what happened in 2017 with the Packers after Aaron Rodgers went down, as well as the Colts with Andrew Luck being out. Hopefully, that doesn't happen here, but that's the risk when you hitch your wagon to one team.

Player who could make or break my team

Freeman is one of my favorite players this year at any position, and I'm expecting him to be the best running back in Denver and the second-best rookie at any position behind Barkley. But if he doesn't get the majority of carries over Devontae Booker and isn't a must-start Fantasy option, my team could be in trouble. While the Burkhead-Michel combination should be OK, and there's value in having Barber as a key reserve since he should be the best running back in Tampa Bay, I need Freeman as a starter, along with Kamara. Both of those running backs, paired with my receivers, are the key to this team being successful.

