2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Who should I draft with the No. 1 pick in non-PPR?

Editor's note: Our latest non-PPR pick-by-pick series was done in August prior to the third preseason games and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.

The first pick at No. 1 overall in a non-PPR league should be easy: Take Todd Gurley and don't think twice.

But what you do at the Round 2-3 turn could determine the outcome of your team. So it's a good idea to have some semblance of a plan in place.

Start to familiarize yourself with the players who will likely go in this range based on Average Draft Position. Determine who you like and who you want to avoid. And hopefully you'll be happy.

Here is my team from No. 1 overall:

I had the opportunity to draft a standout receiver with my second or third pick with Doug Baldwin and Stefon Diggs on the board, and I also could have selected tight end Zach Ertz. Instead, I started this team going running back heavy with Mixon and McCaffrey behind Gurley.

And I love it.

Now, you have to be comfortable with this approach, and in this league we play two running backs, two receivers and a flex in our starting lineup. It's hard to argue having McCaffrey in that flex spot given his upside.

I knew there would be receivers available that I like, which is why I also drafted Brady in Round 4. But starting in Round 5, I couldn't wait on receiver any more.

So with six of my next seven picks, I drafted two breakout candidates (Hogan and Fuller), two solid reserves (Cobb and Garcon), a rookie with tremendous upside (Miller) and a guy who has become an afterthought but could be a steal in Round 11 (Funchess).

When you combine that group with my top three running backs, plus Brady and Walker, this team could be exceptional. I'm more than happy with how this team turned out.

Favorite pick

View Profile Will Fuller HOU • WR • 15 2017 stats - 10 games TAR 50 REC 28 YDS 423 TD 7

I would have preferred Fuller as my No. 3 receiver instead of my No. 2 option, but if he stays healthy, he might be a steal at this spot. He was awesome last season when paired with quarterback Deshaun Watson, and hopefully we see that player for 16 games. In four games with Watson, Fuller had seven touchdowns and averaged 17.0 Fantasy points per game in a non-PPR league. He was touchdown dependent since he had just 13 catches for 279 yards over that span, but I'm excited to see what Watson and Fuller can do together over a full campaign. This is also Fuller's third season in the NFL, so hopefully he will mature as a receiver and have a breakout year. If he hits as a breakout player, leaning heavy on running back with this team will work out just fine.

Pick I might regret

View Profile Christian McCaffrey CAR • RB • 22 2017 stats ATT 117 YDS 435 TD 2 YPC 3.7 REC 80 REC YDS 651 REC TD 5

The only way I'll regret drafting McCaffrey is if it doesn't work out with my receiving corps. Well, that, and if he's a bust, whether due to workload issues or a poor offensive line in Carolina. I'm confident in him, however, and I think Fantasy owners sometimes overlook drafting your flex spot early. A starter is a starter, and McCaffrey in Round 3 should be great. That said, I also love the upside for Baldwin and Diggs, and I could have drafted either one of them over McCaffrey. Had I gone that route, I would have likely drafted Mark Ingram, Jamaal Williams or Kerryon Johnson in Round 5 instead of Hogan. We'll see how it all works out, but I like having McCaffrey on my side.

Player who could make or break my team

View Profile Chris Hogan NE • WR • 15 2017 stats - 9 games TAR 59 REC 34 YDS 439 TD 5

Hogan is one of my favorite players this year. And I love drafting him in Round 5 or 6 whenever possible. But I usually do that with him as my No. 2 Fantasy receiver — not my No. 1 option. And based on how I built this roster, I need him to have the breakout campaign I'm forecasting for him. He has a big opportunity in front of him after Brandin Cooks was traded to the Rams and Danny Amendola left for the Dolphins as a free agent. Julian Edelman is back after last year's torn ACL, but he's suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. That should put Hogan in a good spot to get plenty of targets early in the season along with Rob Gronkowski and the running backs, but Hogan should be viable all year. If he plays as I expect then I made the right call going with Gurley, Mixon and McCaffrey with my first three picks.

