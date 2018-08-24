2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Who you should draft from every spot

Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every draft position in both PPR and non-PPR formats.

You might want the No. 1 spot in the draft, but as a certain British rock band once sang, "Sometimes, what you want isn't what you get." I'm paraphrasing.

The good news is, you can draft a winning team from any spot. You might not get to take Todd Gurley or Le'Veon Bell, but it's not like the first round is lacking in talent this year. And, of course, the further you slide in the first, the better your second-round pick is going to be. It's perfectly balanced, as all things should be

No matter where you fall in the draft, we've got a road map to victory for you. Whether you're in a PPR or non-PPR draft, here's how your draft might shake out: 

PPR Leagues

  1. Picking No. 1 overall
  2. Picking No. 2 overall
  3. Picking No. 3 overall
  4. Picking No. 4 overall
  5. Picking No. 5 overall
  6. Picking No. 6 overall
  7. Picking No. 7 overall
  8. Picking No. 8 overall
  9. Picking No. 9 overall
  10. Picking No. 10 overall
  11. Picking No. 11 overall
  12. Picking No. 12 overall

Non-PPR Leagues

  1. Picking No. 1 overall
  2. Picking No. 2 overall
  3. Picking No. 3 overall
  4. Picking No. 4 overall
  5. Picking No. 5 overall
  6. Picking No. 6 overall
  7. Picking No. 7 overall
  8. Picking No. 8 overall
  9. Picking No. 9 overall
  10. Picking No. 10 overall
  11. Picking No. 11 overall
  12. Picking No. 12 overall
