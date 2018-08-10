2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide receiver position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything you need to tackle the position on Draft Day.
Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
The games have started. They don't count, but that doesn't matter. Football is here.
We're kicking our Draft Prep into high gear over the final three weeks of the preseason to get you ready for Draft Day, but not before we finished up our position previews. We did that this week by putting wide receivers under the microscope, and there was a lot to get to.
It's an important position in 2018. Not because wide receivers dominate the top of the Fantasy leaderboards, but precisely because they don't. A few years ago, it was routine to see wideouts peppered with 120-plus targets — 25 saw at least that many in 2015 — and loading up on them early was a sure-fire way to avoid the risk of running back breakdown.
Now? Only 14 receivers had 120 targets last season. It's a different position. We talked about the running back renaissance last week, and it's come at the expense of WR. That means finding standouts is more important than ever at this position — just ask anyone who drafted DeAndre Hopkins at a discount this time a year ago.
We'll be updating our positional tiers, our sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and our rankings regularly over the 25 days left until the season officially kicks off. Everything you need to know before your draft can be found right here. And the place to start is with our in-depth position previews. Let's go:
- TE Preview | QB Preview | RB Preview
- Rankings: First, check out our expert rankings
- Five big questions at WR: Our experts kicked off WR week by answering five big questions about the position
- WR Tiers 2.0: Dave gives you advice on when to take each receiver in 2018
- WR overview and draft strategy: Dave also gives you his take on how to approach the position on Draft Day
- Jamey Eisenberg's WR sleepers, breakouts, and busts: Jamey gives you his picks for the position
- Third-year WR breakouts: Could Michael Thomas and Tyreek Hill take another step forward?
- Heath's WR sleepers: Robby Anderson is being seriously undervalued these days
- Heath's WR breakouts: Marquise Goodwin might be ready to take the next step
- Heath's WR busts: Even if he wasn't suspended, Heath wouldn't want Julian Edelman this year
- Rookie WR rankings: Dave goes in-depth on the 10 rookie WR you need to know about
- WR rankings debate: Should you focus on WR early? Our experts discuss the position
- Focusing on WR in mock draft: There are plenty of question marks at WR these days. This mock should help answer some of them
- No. 3 WR to target: Who will be this year's Juju Smith-Schuster? Jamey has some targets
- WR ADP review: Who is a value? Who isn't worth the cost? Jamey breaks it all down
- Regression candidates at WR: Heath identifies players who won't repeat what they did last year
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Henry
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...