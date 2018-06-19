2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tier Rankings 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to invest even more early, says Dave Richard.
More Fantasy Football
- Jamey Eisenberg's Sleepers 2.0 | Breakouts 2.0 | Busts 2.0
- Heath Cummings' Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 1.0
- Dave Richard's Tiers: QB | RB | WR | TE
The position with the least amount of elite talent compared to the number of starting lineup spots in your league? No doubt, it's receiver.
And because the position hasn't exploded with major stats over the past couple of seasons, it's a tough argument to hoard receivers with most of your first few selections.
Two years ago, the top-12 receivers averaged 12.2 Fantasy points per game in non-PPR and 18.5 in full PPR. In 2017, those numbers dipped to 10.0 in non-PPR and 15.6 in full PPR. Four receivers had over 1,500 yards in 2015 -- since then, only one receiver has gone for over 1,500 yards and four total have had 1,400-yard seasons. Heck, only 13 receivers had even 1,000 yards in '17!
The improved state of the running back position along with the philosophy of spread passing schemes (which include tight ends and running backs) have hurt WR Fantasy stats considerably. We're still seeing a lot of receptions, but the top two pass-catchers last season — Jarvis Landry and Larry Fitzgerald — averaged under 11.0 yards per catch each.
You'll always be on the lookout for receivers with high-target expectations. The number to shoot for is 120. Any decent receiver can catch 60 percent of his targets, and if that receiver were to get 120, he'd then get over 70 receptions. Said receiver would also be an integral part of his offense if he got 120 targets, so certainly some touchdowns would be in order. If you're about to draft a wideout and don't see him getting 120 targets for whatever reason (injuries, bad quarterback, declining player), don't draft him unless it's Round 10 and you're taking a chance on someone with upside.
Typically, the only kind of receiver who can fall short of 120 targets and still finish as a reliable option is one who scores a bunch of touchdowns. That's how Michael Crabtree and Devin Funchess got the job done last season.
Receivers should be given extra consideration in PPR formats and in leagues that start at least three. Supply will run out quickly on Draft Day. Do not bank on landing great starting receivers if you ignore the position with any of your first three picks.
|Elite
|Near-Elite
|Excellent
|Very Good
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Antonio Brown
|A.J. Green
|T.Y. Hilton
|Demaryius Thomas
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Davante Adams
|Amari Cooper
|Alshon Jeffery
|Odell Beckham
|Keenan Allen
|Josh Gordon
|Adam Thielen
|Julio Jones
|Michael Thomas
|Allen Robinson
|Stefon Diggs
|
|Mike Evans
|
|Larry Fitzgerald
|
|Tyreek Hill
|
|
|
|Doug Baldwin
|
|
|No. 2/Upside
|High-End Reserves
|Mid-End Reserves
|Low-End Reserves
|Rounds 5, 6
|Round 7
|Rounds 8, 9
|Round 10+
|Brandin Cooks
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Dez Bryant
|Jordy Nelson
|Jarvis Landry
|Chris Hogan
|Robert Woods
|Marquise Goodwin
|Golden Tate
|Corey Davis
|Pierre Garcon
|Devin Funchess
|Marvin Jones
|Robby Anderson
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Allen Hurns
|Michael Crabtree
|Will Fuller
|Kenny Stills
|Marqise Lee
|Sammy Watkins
|Cooper Kupp
|Randall Cobb
|Sterling Shepard
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Nelson Agholor
|DeVante Parker
|Julian Edelman
|
|Jamison Crowder
|Rishard Matthews
|
|
|Calvin Ridley
|Christian Kirk
|
|
|D.J. Moore
|Kenny Golladay
