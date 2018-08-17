2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: WR Tier Rankings 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the receiver situation in Philadelphia is getting concerning.
Tiers. It's a pretty simple concept: You group similar players together, so you know when to expect them to go off the board.
Let's say you need a wide receiver, but you don't have your heart set on just one. You'd be fine with any one of, say, Tyreek Hill, Demaryius Thomas, or Amari Cooper, and all three are on the board heading into your next pick, and you've got another pick right two picks after that.
There's no need to panic. You can focus on another position, confident that at least one of that tier will be there when you make your next pick. That's the power of tiers.
Here are Dave Richard's latest for wide receiver:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ELITE
|ELITE
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 1
|Antonio Brown
|Antonio Brown
|DeAndre Hopkins
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Odell Beckham
|Odell Beckham
|
|Julio Jones
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NEAR-ELITE
|NEAR-ELITE
|ROUND 2
|ROUND 2
|Julio Jones
|Keenan Allen
|A.J. Green
|A.J. Green
|Davante Adams
|Michael Thomas
|Keenan Allen
|Davante Adams
|Michael Thomas
|Mike Evans
|Mike Evans
|T.Y. Hilton
|T.Y. Hilton
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|EXCELLENT
|EXCELLENT
|ROUND 3
|ROUND 3
|Tyreek Hill
|Tyreek Hill
|Amari Cooper
|Adam Thielen
|Demaryius Thomas
|Amari Cooper
|
|Demaryius Thomas
|
|Larry Fitzgerald
|
|Jarvis Landry
|
|Doug Baldwin
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUND 4
|ROUND 4
|Doug Baldwin
|Allen Robinson
|Adam Thielen
|Stefon Diggs
|Allen Robinson
|Golden Tate
|Stefon Diggs
|Josh Gordon
|Josh Gordon
|
|Larry Fitzgerald
|
|Jarvis Landry
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NO. 2/UPSIDE
|NO. 2/UPSIDE
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|Marvin Jones
|Marvin Jones
|Brandin Cooks
|Michael Crabtree
|Michael Crabtree
|Brandin Cooks
|Golden Tate
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Sammy Watkins
|Emmanuel Sanders
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Julian Edelman
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Sammy Watkins
|Corey Davis
|Corey Davis
|Julian Edelman
|Chris Hogan
|Chris Hogan
|Cooper Kupp
|
|Will Fuller
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|ROUNDS 7, 8
|ROUNDS 7, 8
|Will Fuller
|Alshon Jeffery
|Alshon Jeffery
|Robby Anderson
|Robby Anderson
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Cooper Kupp
|Nelson Agholor
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Marquise Goodwin
|Nelson Agholor
|Robert Woods
|Marquise Goodwin
|Kenny Stills
|Robert Woods
|Randall Cobb
|Kenny Stills
|
|Randall Cobb
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|MID-END RESERVES
|MID-END RESERVES
|ROUNDS 9, 10
|ROUNDS 9, 10
|Mike Williams
|Pierre Garcon
|Pierre Garcon
|Mike Williams
|Calvin Ridley
|Jamison Crowder
|D.J. Moore
|Calvin Ridley
|Jamison Crowder
|D.J. Moore
|Allen Hurns
|Jordy Nelson
|Jordy Nelson
|Allen Hurns
|
|Anthony Miller
|
|Sterling Shepard
|
|Marqise Lee
|
|Keelan Cole
|
|Devin Funchess
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|ROUNDS 11+
|ROUNDS 11+
|Anthony Miller
|Josh Doctson
|Devin Funchess
|Michael Gallup
|Marqise Lee
|Dez Bryant
|Sterling Shepard
|Kenny Golladay
|Josh Doctson
|Tyler Lockett
|Kenny Golladay
|Rishard Matthews
|Dez Bryant
|Geronimo Allison
|Keelan Cole
|Mike Wallace
|Michael Gallup
|Chris Godwin
|Tyler Lockett
|
