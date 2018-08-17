2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: WR Tier Rankings 3.0

The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the receiver situation in Philadelphia is getting concerning.

Tiers. It's a pretty simple concept: You group similar players together, so you know when to expect them to go off the board.

Let's say you need a wide receiver, but you don't have your heart set on just one. You'd be fine with any one of, say, Tyreek Hill, Demaryius Thomas, or Amari Cooper, and all three are on the board heading into your next pick, and you've got another pick right two picks after that. 

There's no need to panic. You can focus on another position, confident that at least one of that tier will be there when you make your next pick. That's the power of tiers. 

Here are Dave Richard's latest for wide receiver:

NON-PPR PPR
ELITE ELITE
ROUND 1 ROUND 1
Antonio Brown Antonio Brown
DeAndre Hopkins DeAndre Hopkins
Odell Beckham Odell Beckham

Julio Jones


NON-PPR PPR
NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE
ROUND 2 ROUND 2
Julio Jones Keenan Allen
A.J. Green A.J. Green
Davante Adams Michael Thomas
Keenan Allen Davante Adams
Michael Thomas Mike Evans
Mike Evans T.Y. Hilton
T.Y. Hilton


NON-PPR PPR
EXCELLENT EXCELLENT
ROUND 3 ROUND 3
Tyreek Hill Tyreek Hill
Amari Cooper Adam Thielen
Demaryius Thomas Amari Cooper

Demaryius Thomas

Larry Fitzgerald

Jarvis Landry

Doug Baldwin


NON-PPR PPR
VERY GOOD VERY GOOD
ROUND 4 ROUND 4
Doug Baldwin Allen Robinson
Adam Thielen Stefon Diggs
Allen Robinson Golden Tate
Stefon Diggs Josh Gordon
Josh Gordon
Larry Fitzgerald
Jarvis Landry


NON-PPR PPR
NO. 2/UPSIDE NO. 2/UPSIDE
ROUNDS 5, 6 ROUNDS 5, 6
Marvin Jones Marvin Jones
Brandin Cooks Michael Crabtree
Michael Crabtree Brandin Cooks
Golden Tate JuJu Smith-Schuster
Sammy Watkins Emmanuel Sanders
JuJu Smith-Schuster Julian Edelman
Emmanuel Sanders Sammy Watkins
Corey Davis Corey Davis
Julian Edelman Chris Hogan
Chris Hogan Cooper Kupp

Will Fuller


NON-PPR PPR
HIGH-END RESERVES HIGH-END RESERVES
ROUNDS 7, 8 ROUNDS 7, 8
Will Fuller Alshon Jeffery
Alshon Jeffery Robby Anderson
Robby Anderson Kelvin Benjamin
Cooper Kupp Nelson Agholor
Kelvin Benjamin Marquise Goodwin
Nelson Agholor Robert Woods
Marquise Goodwin Kenny Stills
Robert Woods Randall Cobb
Kenny Stills
Randall Cobb


NON-PPR PPR
MID-END RESERVES MID-END RESERVES
ROUNDS 9, 10 ROUNDS 9, 10
Mike Williams Pierre Garcon
Pierre Garcon Mike Williams
Calvin Ridley Jamison Crowder
D.J. Moore Calvin Ridley
Jamison Crowder D.J. Moore
Allen Hurns Jordy Nelson
Jordy Nelson Allen Hurns

Anthony Miller

Sterling Shepard

Marqise Lee

Keelan Cole

Devin Funchess


NON-PPR PPR
LATE-ROUND FLIERS LATE-ROUND FLIERS
ROUNDS 11+ ROUNDS 11+
Anthony Miller Josh Doctson
Devin Funchess Michael Gallup
Marqise Lee Dez Bryant
Sterling Shepard Kenny Golladay
Josh Doctson Tyler Lockett
Kenny Golladay Rishard Matthews
Dez Bryant Geronimo Allison
Keelan Cole Mike Wallace
Michael Gallup Chris Godwin
Tyler Lockett

