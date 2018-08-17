2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: WR Tier Rankings 3.0

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Tiers. It's a pretty simple concept: You group similar players together, so you know when to expect them to go off the board.

Let's say you need a wide receiver, but you don't have your heart set on just one. You'd be fine with any one of, say, Tyreek Hill, Demaryius Thomas, or Amari Cooper, and all three are on the board heading into your next pick, and you've got another pick right two picks after that.

There's no need to panic. You can focus on another position, confident that at least one of that tier will be there when you make your next pick. That's the power of tiers.

Here are Dave Richard's latest for wide receiver:

NON-PPR PPR ELITE ELITE ROUND 1 ROUND 1 Antonio Brown Antonio Brown DeAndre Hopkins DeAndre Hopkins Odell Beckham Odell Beckham

Julio Jones



NON-PPR PPR NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE ROUND 2 ROUND 2 Julio Jones Keenan Allen A.J. Green A.J. Green Davante Adams Michael Thomas Keenan Allen Davante Adams Michael Thomas Mike Evans Mike Evans T.Y. Hilton T.Y. Hilton





NON-PPR PPR EXCELLENT EXCELLENT ROUND 3 ROUND 3 Tyreek Hill Tyreek Hill Amari Cooper Adam Thielen Demaryius Thomas Amari Cooper

Demaryius Thomas

Larry Fitzgerald

Jarvis Landry

Doug Baldwin



NON-PPR PPR VERY GOOD VERY GOOD ROUND 4 ROUND 4 Doug Baldwin Allen Robinson Adam Thielen Stefon Diggs Allen Robinson Golden Tate Stefon Diggs Josh Gordon Josh Gordon

Larry Fitzgerald

Jarvis Landry





NON-PPR PPR NO. 2/UPSIDE NO. 2/UPSIDE ROUNDS 5, 6 ROUNDS 5, 6 Marvin Jones Marvin Jones Brandin Cooks Michael Crabtree Michael Crabtree Brandin Cooks Golden Tate JuJu Smith-Schuster Sammy Watkins Emmanuel Sanders JuJu Smith-Schuster Julian Edelman Emmanuel Sanders Sammy Watkins Corey Davis Corey Davis Julian Edelman Chris Hogan Chris Hogan Cooper Kupp

Will Fuller



NON-PPR PPR HIGH-END RESERVES HIGH-END RESERVES ROUNDS 7, 8 ROUNDS 7, 8 Will Fuller Alshon Jeffery Alshon Jeffery Robby Anderson Robby Anderson Kelvin Benjamin Cooper Kupp Nelson Agholor Kelvin Benjamin Marquise Goodwin Nelson Agholor Robert Woods Marquise Goodwin Kenny Stills Robert Woods Randall Cobb Kenny Stills

Randall Cobb





NON-PPR PPR MID-END RESERVES MID-END RESERVES ROUNDS 9, 10 ROUNDS 9, 10 Mike Williams Pierre Garcon Pierre Garcon Mike Williams Calvin Ridley Jamison Crowder D.J. Moore Calvin Ridley Jamison Crowder D.J. Moore Allen Hurns Jordy Nelson Jordy Nelson Allen Hurns

Anthony Miller

Sterling Shepard

Marqise Lee

Keelan Cole

Devin Funchess



NON-PPR PPR LATE-ROUND FLIERS LATE-ROUND FLIERS ROUNDS 11+ ROUNDS 11+ Anthony Miller Josh Doctson Devin Funchess Michael Gallup Marqise Lee Dez Bryant Sterling Shepard Kenny Golladay Josh Doctson Tyler Lockett Kenny Golladay Rishard Matthews Dez Bryant Geronimo Allison Keelan Cole Mike Wallace Michael Gallup Chris Godwin Tyler Lockett



So what sleepers should you snatch in your Fantasy Football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.