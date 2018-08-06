2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0

You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead with our WR tiers and use the road map to drive to Fantasy success.

Rankings are cool, but tiers provide context you just can't get from a list of names. 

Here's what tiers can do for you — they sort players based on expected production and projected draft position. This will help you know where all the strengths and drop-offs are within a position. If you're up in your draft and the tiers show several players with a similar expectation, you might choose to fill that position later. If you're up and the tiers show only one player left at the highest possible expectation, you might choose to draft him.

Tiers work great for auctions and drafts alike. They also shouldn't be taken for gospel — mine are below, but you should take them and adjust them to however your little heart desires! 

Putting players in tiers and using that information during a draft is a secret of the pros. It's your turn to do the same. 

Here's the latest version of tiers at wide receiver, both in non-PPR and PPR formats:

NON-PPRPPR
ELITEELITE
ROUND 1ROUND 1
Antonio BrownAntonio Brown
DeAndre HopkinsDeAndre Hopkins
Odell BeckhamOdell Beckham

Julio Jones


NON-PPRPPR
NEAR-ELITENEAR-ELITE
ROUND 2ROUND 2
Julio JonesKeenan Allen
A.J. GreenA.J. Green
Davante AdamsMichael Thomas
Keenan AllenDavante Adams
Michael ThomasMike Evans
Mike EvansT.Y. Hilton
T.Y. Hilton


NON-PPRPPR
EXCELLENTEXCELLENT
ROUND 3ROUND 3
Tyreek HillTyreek Hill
Amari CooperAdam Thielen
Demaryius ThomasAmari Cooper

Demaryius Thomas

Larry Fitzgerald

Allen Robinson

Jarvis Landry


NON-PPRPPR
VERY GOODVERY GOOD
ROUND 4ROUND 4
Allen RobinsonDoug Baldwin
Doug BaldwinGolden Tate
Adam ThielenStefon Diggs
Josh GordonJosh Gordon
Stefon Diggs
Larry Fitzgerald
Alshon Jeffery


NON-PPRPPR
NO. 2/UPSIDENO. 2/UPSIDE
ROUNDS 5, 6ROUNDS 5, 6
Jarvis LandryAlshon Jeffery
Golden TateMarvin Jones
Marvin JonesMichael Crabtree
Brandin CooksBrandin Cooks
Michael CrabtreeJulian Edelman
Sammy WatkinsJuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-SchusterEmmanuel Sanders
Emmanuel SandersSammy Watkins
Corey DavisCorey Davis
Julian EdelmanChris Hogan
Chris Hogan


NON-PPRPPR
HIGH-END RESERVESHIGH-END RESERVES
ROUNDS 7, 8ROUNDS 7, 8
Will FullerCooper Kupp
Robby AndersonWill Fuller
Cooper KuppRobert Woods
Robert WoodsRobby Anderson
Kelvin BenjaminKelvin Benjamin
Nelson AgholorNelson Agholor
Marquise GoodwinMarquise Goodwin


NON-PPRPPR
MID-END RESERVESMID-END RESERVES
ROUNDS 9, 10ROUNDS 9, 10
Kenny StillsKenny Stills
Randall CobbRandall Cobb
Pierre GarconPierre Garcon
Calvin RidleyCalvin Ridley
D.J. MooreD.J. Moore
Allen HurnsJamison Crowder
Jordy NelsonJordy Nelson

Allen Hurns

Sterling Shepard

Anthony Miller

Mike Williams

Marqise Lee

Keelan Cole

Devin Funchess


NON-PPRPPR
LATE-ROUND FLIERSLATE-ROUND FLIERS
ROUND 11+ROUND 11+
Anthony MillerMichael Gallup
Mike WilliamsDez Bryant
Devin FunchessKenny Golladay
Marqise LeeJosh Doctson
Sterling ShepardTyler Lockett
Jamison CrowderRishard Matthews
Kenny GolladayDeVante Parker
Dez Bryant
