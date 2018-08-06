2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead with our WR tiers and use the road map to drive to Fantasy success.
Rankings are cool, but tiers provide context you just can't get from a list of names.
Here's what tiers can do for you — they sort players based on expected production and projected draft position. This will help you know where all the strengths and drop-offs are within a position. If you're up in your draft and the tiers show several players with a similar expectation, you might choose to fill that position later. If you're up and the tiers show only one player left at the highest possible expectation, you might choose to draft him.
Tiers work great for auctions and drafts alike. They also shouldn't be taken for gospel — mine are below, but you should take them and adjust them to however your little heart desires!
Putting players in tiers and using that information during a draft is a secret of the pros. It's your turn to do the same.
Here's the latest version of tiers at wide receiver, both in non-PPR and PPR formats:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ELITE
|ELITE
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 1
|Antonio Brown
|Antonio Brown
|DeAndre Hopkins
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Odell Beckham
|Odell Beckham
|Julio Jones
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NEAR-ELITE
|NEAR-ELITE
|ROUND 2
|ROUND 2
|Julio Jones
|Keenan Allen
|A.J. Green
|A.J. Green
|Davante Adams
|Michael Thomas
|Keenan Allen
|Davante Adams
|Michael Thomas
|Mike Evans
|Mike Evans
|T.Y. Hilton
|T.Y. Hilton
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|EXCELLENT
|EXCELLENT
|ROUND 3
|ROUND 3
|Tyreek Hill
|Tyreek Hill
|Amari Cooper
|Adam Thielen
|Demaryius Thomas
|Amari Cooper
|Demaryius Thomas
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Allen Robinson
|Jarvis Landry
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUND 4
|ROUND 4
|Allen Robinson
|Doug Baldwin
|Doug Baldwin
|Golden Tate
|Adam Thielen
|Stefon Diggs
|Josh Gordon
|Josh Gordon
|Stefon Diggs
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Alshon Jeffery
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NO. 2/UPSIDE
|NO. 2/UPSIDE
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|Jarvis Landry
|Alshon Jeffery
|Golden Tate
|Marvin Jones
|Marvin Jones
|Michael Crabtree
|Brandin Cooks
|Brandin Cooks
|Michael Crabtree
|Julian Edelman
|Sammy Watkins
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Sammy Watkins
|Corey Davis
|Corey Davis
|Julian Edelman
|Chris Hogan
|Chris Hogan
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|ROUNDS 7, 8
|ROUNDS 7, 8
|Will Fuller
|Cooper Kupp
|Robby Anderson
|Will Fuller
|Cooper Kupp
|Robert Woods
|Robert Woods
|Robby Anderson
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Nelson Agholor
|Nelson Agholor
|Marquise Goodwin
|Marquise Goodwin
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|MID-END RESERVES
|MID-END RESERVES
|ROUNDS 9, 10
|ROUNDS 9, 10
|Kenny Stills
|Kenny Stills
|Randall Cobb
|Randall Cobb
|Pierre Garcon
|Pierre Garcon
|Calvin Ridley
|Calvin Ridley
|D.J. Moore
|D.J. Moore
|Allen Hurns
|Jamison Crowder
|Jordy Nelson
|Jordy Nelson
|Allen Hurns
|Sterling Shepard
|Anthony Miller
|Mike Williams
|Marqise Lee
|Keelan Cole
|Devin Funchess
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|ROUND 11+
|ROUND 11+
|Anthony Miller
|Michael Gallup
|Mike Williams
|Dez Bryant
|Devin Funchess
|Kenny Golladay
|Marqise Lee
|Josh Doctson
|Sterling Shepard
|Tyler Lockett
|Jamison Crowder
|Rishard Matthews
|Kenny Golladay
|DeVante Parker
|Dez Bryant
