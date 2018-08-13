2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the receiver situation in Philadelphia is getting concerning.
Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
Rankings are cool, but tiers provide context you just can't get from a list of names.
Here's what tiers can do for you — they sort players based on expected production and projected draft position. This will help you know where all the strengths and drop-offs are within a position. If you're up in your draft and the tiers show several players with a similar expectation, you might choose to fill that position later. If you're up and the tiers show only one player left at the highest possible expectation, you might choose to draft him.
Tiers work great for auctions and drafts alike. They also shouldn't be taken for gospel — mine are below, but you should take them and adjust them to however you want.
Putting players in tiers and using that information during a draft is a secret of the pros. It's your turn to do the same.
Here's the latest version of tiers at wide receiver, both in non-PPR and PPR formats:
So which running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ELITE
|ELITE
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 1
|Antonio Brown
|Antonio Brown
|DeAndre Hopkins
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Odell Beckham
|Odell Beckham
|
|Julio Jones
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NEAR-ELITE
|NEAR-ELITE
|ROUND 2
|ROUND 2
|Julio Jones
|Keenan Allen
|A.J. Green
|A.J. Green
|Davante Adams
|Michael Thomas
|Keenan Allen
|Davante Adams
|Michael Thomas
|Mike Evans
|Mike Evans
|T.Y. Hilton
|T.Y. Hilton
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|EXCELLENT
|EXCELLENT
|ROUND 3
|ROUND 3
|Tyreek Hill
|Tyreek Hill
|Amari Cooper
|Adam Thielen
|Demaryius Thomas
|Amari Cooper
|
|Demaryius Thomas
|
|Larry Fitzgerald
|
|Jarvis Landry
|
|Doug Baldwin
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUND 4
|ROUND 4
|Doug Baldwin
|Allen Robinson
|Adam Thielen
|Stefon Diggs
|Allen Robinson
|Golden Tate
|Stefon Diggs
|Josh Gordon
|Josh Gordon
|
|Larry Fitzgerald
|
|Jarvis Landry
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NO. 2/UPSIDE
|NO. 2/UPSIDE
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|Marvin Jones
|Marvin Jones
|Brandin Cooks
|Michael Crabtree
|Michael Crabtree
|Brandin Cooks
|Golden Tate
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Sammy Watkins
|Emmanuel Sanders
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Julian Edelman
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Sammy Watkins
|Corey Davis
|Corey Davis
|Julian Edelman
|Chris Hogan
|Chris Hogan
|Cooper Kupp
|
|Will Fuller
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|ROUNDS 7, 8
|ROUNDS 7, 8
|Will Fuller
|Alshon Jeffery
|Alshon Jeffery
|Robby Anderson
|Robby Anderson
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Cooper Kupp
|Nelson Agholor
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Marquise Goodwin
|Nelson Agholor
|Robert Woods
|Marquise Goodwin
|Kenny Stills
|Robert Woods
|Randall Cobb
|Kenny Stills
|
|Randall Cobb
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|MID-END RESERVES
|MID-END RESERVES
|ROUNDS 9, 10
|ROUNDS 9, 10
|Mike Williams
|Pierre Garcon
|Pierre Garcon
|Mike Williams
|Calvin Ridley
|Jamison Crowder
|D.J. Moore
|Calvin Ridley
|Jamison Crowder
|D.J. Moore
|Allen Hurns
|Jordy Nelson
|Jordy Nelson
|Allen Hurns
|
|Anthony Miller
|
|Sterling Shepard
|
|Marqise Lee
|
|Keelan Cole
|
|Devin Funchess
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|ROUNDS 11+
|ROUNDS 11+
|Anthony Miller
|Josh Doctson
|Devin Funchess
|Michael Gallup
|Marqise Lee
|Dez Bryant
|Sterling Shepard
|Kenny Golladay
|Josh Doctson
|Tyler Lockett
|Kenny Golladay
|Rishard Matthews
|Dez Bryant
|Geronimo Allison
|Keelan Cole
|Mike Wallace
|Michael Gallup
|Chris Godwin
|Tyler Lockett
|
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...