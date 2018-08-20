2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: WR Tier Rankings 4.0

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day -- and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Wide Receiver Tiers heading into the third week of the preseason:

NON-PPR PPR ELITE ELITE ROUND 1 ROUND 1 Antonio Brown Antonio Brown DeAndre Hopkins DeAndre Hopkins Odell Beckham Odell Beckham

Julio Jones



NON-PPR PPR NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE ROUND 2 ROUND 2 Julio Jones Keenan Allen Davante Adams Davante Adams A.J. Green A.J. Green Keenan Allen Michael Thomas Michael Thomas Mike Evans Mike Evans T.Y. Hilton T.Y. Hilton Doug Baldwin



NON-PPR PPR RICHEST UPSIDE RICHEST UPSIDE ROUND 3 ROUND 3 - EARLY ROUND 4 Tyreek Hill Amari Cooper Amari Cooper Larry Fitzgerald Doug Baldwin Tyreek Hill Demaryius Thomas Demaryius Thomas

Jarvis Landry

Adam Thielen

Stefon Diggs

Josh Gordon



NON-PPR PPR EXCELLENT EXCELLENT ROUND 4 MID-ROUND 4 - ROUND 5 Adam Thielen Allen Robinson Stefon Diggs Golden Tate Allen Robinson Marvin Jones Larry Fitzgerald Michael Crabtree Josh Gordon Brandin Cooks

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Corey Davis

Chris Hogan



NON-PPR PPR VERY GOOD VERY GOOD ROUND 5 ROUND 6 - MID-ROUND 7 Jarvis Landry Emmanuel Sanders Marvin Jones Cooper Kupp Brandin Cooks Will Fuller Michael Crabtree Sammy Watkins JuJu Smith-Schuster Julian Edelman Corey Davis Nelson Agholor Chris Hogan Marquise Goodwin



NON-PPR PPR NO. 3/UPSIDE NO. 3/UPSIDE ROUNDS 6, 7 LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8 Golden Tate Kelvin Benjamin Emmanuel Sanders Robert Woods Will Fuller Kenny Stills Sammy Watkins Randall Cobb Cooper Kupp Jamison Crowder Nelson Agholor Robby Anderson Marquise Goodwin

Kelvin Benjamin

Robert Woods





NON-PPR PPR HIGH-END RESERVES HIGH-END RESERVES ROUND 8 - EARLY ROUND 9 ROUNDS 9, 10 Robby Anderson Alshon Jeffery Kenny Stills Mike Williams Alshon Jeffery Michael Gallup Julian Edelman Pierre Garcon Randall Cobb Calvin Ridley Mike Williams D.J. Moore Michael Gallup Jordy Nelson

Chris Godwin

Allen Hurns

Anthony Miller



NON-PPR NON-PPR MID-END RESERVES MID-END RESERVES LATE ROUND 9 - ROUND 12 ROUND 11 Pierre Garcon Taywan Taylor Calvin Ridley Sterling Shepard D.J. Moore Keelan Cole Jamison Crowder Devin Funchess Allen Hurns Josh Doctson Jordy Nelson Kenny Golladay Anthony Miller Marqise Lee Chris Godwin Tyler Lockett Taywan Taylor Rishard Matthews Devin Funchess

Sterling Shepard

Kenny Golladay

Josh Doctson

Keelan Cole





NON-PPR PPR LATE-ROUND FLIERS LATE-ROUND FLIERS ROUNDS 13+ ROUNDS 12+ Marqise Lee Dez Bryant Dez Bryant James Washington Tyler Lockett Courtland Sutton Rishard Matthews Geronimo Allison James Washington Mike Wallace John Brown John Brown Courtland Sutton Cameron Meredith D.J. Chark Quincy Enunwa

Mohamed Sanu

D.J. Chark

