2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: WR Tier Rankings 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to help Fantasy owners get a grip on where every notable wideout should be picked on Draft Day.
The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.
But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.
Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.
Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Wide Receiver Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ELITE
|ELITE
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 1
|Antonio Brown
|Antonio Brown
|DeAndre Hopkins
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Odell Beckham
|Odell Beckham
|
|Julio Jones
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NEAR-ELITE
|NEAR-ELITE
|ROUND 2
|ROUND 2
|Julio Jones
|Keenan Allen
|Davante Adams
|Davante Adams
|A.J. Green
|A.J. Green
|Keenan Allen
|Michael Thomas
|Michael Thomas
|Mike Evans
|Mike Evans
|T.Y. Hilton
|T.Y. Hilton
|Doug Baldwin
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|RICHEST UPSIDE
|RICHEST UPSIDE
|ROUND 3
|ROUND 3 - EARLY ROUND 4
|Tyreek Hill
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Doug Baldwin
|Tyreek Hill
|Amari Cooper
|Amari Cooper
|Stefon Diggs
|Jarvis Landry
|
|Stefon Diggs
|
|Adam Thielen
|
|Josh Gordon
|
|Allen Robinson
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|EXCELLENT
|EXCELLENT
|ROUND 4
|MID-ROUND 4 - ROUND 5
|Adam Thielen
|Golden Tate
|Allen Robinson
|Marvin Jones
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Michael Crabtree
|Josh Gordon
|Brandin Cooks
|Jarvis Landry
|Chris Hogan
|
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
|Emmanuel Sanders
|
|Demaryius Thomas
|
|Corey Davis
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUND 5
|ROUND 6 - MID-ROUND 7
|Marvin Jones
|Nelson Agholor
|Brandin Cooks
|Marquise Goodwin
|Corey Davis
|Will Fuller
|Chris Hogan
|Cooper Kupp
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Julian Edelman
|Michael Crabtree
|
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
|Demaryius Thomas
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NO. 3/UPSIDE
|NO. 3/UPSIDE
|ROUNDS 6, 7
|LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8
|Golden Tate
|Sammy Watkins
|Will Fuller
|Robert Woods
|Nelson Agholor
|Kenny Stills
|Marquise Goodwin
|Jamison Crowder
|Cooper Kupp
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Sammy Watkins
|Robby Anderson
|Robert Woods
|Alshon Jeffery
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|HIGH-END RESERVES
|ROUND 8 - EARLY ROUND 9
|ROUNDS 9, 10
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Michael Gallup
|Robby Anderson
|Chris Godwin
|Kenny Stills
|Mike Williams
|Alshon Jeffery
|Calvin Ridley
|Julian Edelman
|D.J. Moore
|Jamison Crowder
|Jordy Nelson
|Michael Gallup
|Sterling Shepard
|Chris Godwin
|Keelan Cole
|Mike Williams
|Anthony Miller
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|MID-END RESERVES
|MID-END RESERVES
|LATE ROUND 9 - ROUND 12
|ROUND 11
|Calvin Ridley
|Devin Funchess
|D.J. Moore
|Josh Doctson
|Jordy Nelson
|Pierre Garcon
|Sterling Shepard
|Randall Cobb
|Keelan Cole
|Allen Hurns
|Anthony Miller
|Courtland Sutton
|Randall Cobb
|Kenny Golladay
|Devin Funchess
|
|Courtland Sutton
|
|Allen Hurns
|
|Kenny Golladay
|
|Josh Doctson
|
|Pierre Garcon
|
|John Brown
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|LATE-ROUND FLIERS
|ROUNDS 13+
|ROUNDS 12+
|Rishard Matthews
|Rishard Matthews
|Danny Amendola
|Danny Amendola
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|John Brown
|Brandon Marshall
|Brandon Marshall
|John Ross
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Taywan Taylor
|Mohamed Sanu
|Donte Moncrief
|Donte Moncrief
|Chester Rogers
|Chester Rogers
|Dede Westbrook
|Taywan Taylor
|Tyler Lockett
|John Ross
|
|Dede Westbrook
|
|Tyler Lockett
|
|James Washington
