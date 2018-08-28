2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: WR Tier Rankings 5.0

With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to help Fantasy owners get a grip on where every notable wideout should be picked on Draft Day.

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you. 

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Wide Receiver Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason: 

NON-PPR PPR
ELITE ELITE
ROUND 1 ROUND 1
Antonio Brown Antonio Brown
DeAndre Hopkins DeAndre Hopkins
Odell Beckham Odell Beckham

Julio Jones


NON-PPR PPR
NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE
ROUND 2 ROUND 2
Julio Jones Keenan Allen
Davante Adams Davante Adams
A.J. Green A.J. Green
Keenan Allen Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas Mike Evans
Mike Evans T.Y. Hilton
T.Y. Hilton Doug Baldwin


NON-PPR PPR
RICHEST UPSIDE RICHEST UPSIDE
ROUND 3 ROUND 3 - EARLY ROUND 4
Tyreek Hill Larry Fitzgerald
Doug Baldwin Tyreek Hill
Amari Cooper Amari Cooper
Stefon Diggs Jarvis Landry

Stefon Diggs

Adam Thielen

Josh Gordon

Allen Robinson


NON-PPR PPR
EXCELLENT EXCELLENT
ROUND 4 MID-ROUND 4 - ROUND 5
Adam Thielen Golden Tate
Allen Robinson Marvin Jones
Larry Fitzgerald Michael Crabtree
Josh Gordon Brandin Cooks
Jarvis Landry Chris Hogan

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Emmanuel Sanders

Demaryius Thomas

Corey Davis


NON-PPR PPR
VERY GOOD VERY GOOD
ROUND 5 ROUND 6 - MID-ROUND 7
Marvin Jones Nelson Agholor
Brandin Cooks Marquise Goodwin
Corey Davis Will Fuller
Chris Hogan Cooper Kupp
Emmanuel Sanders Julian Edelman
Michael Crabtree
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Demaryius Thomas


NON-PPR PPR
NO. 3/UPSIDE NO. 3/UPSIDE
ROUNDS 6, 7 LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8
Golden Tate Sammy Watkins
Will Fuller Robert Woods
Nelson Agholor Kenny Stills
Marquise Goodwin Jamison Crowder
Cooper Kupp Kelvin Benjamin
Sammy Watkins Robby Anderson
Robert Woods Alshon Jeffery


NON-PPR PPR
HIGH-END RESERVES HIGH-END RESERVES
ROUND 8 - EARLY ROUND 9 ROUNDS 9, 10
Kelvin Benjamin Michael Gallup
Robby Anderson Chris Godwin
Kenny Stills Mike Williams
Alshon Jeffery Calvin Ridley
Julian Edelman D.J. Moore
Jamison Crowder Jordy Nelson
Michael Gallup Sterling Shepard
Chris Godwin Keelan Cole
Mike Williams Anthony Miller

NON-PPR NON-PPR
MID-END RESERVES MID-END RESERVES
LATE ROUND 9 - ROUND 12 ROUND 11
Calvin Ridley Devin Funchess
D.J. Moore Josh Doctson
Jordy Nelson Pierre Garcon
Sterling Shepard Randall Cobb
Keelan Cole Allen Hurns
Anthony Miller Courtland Sutton
Randall Cobb Kenny Golladay
Devin Funchess
Courtland Sutton
Allen Hurns
Kenny Golladay
Josh Doctson
Pierre Garcon
John Brown


NON-PPR PPR
LATE-ROUND FLIERS LATE-ROUND FLIERS
ROUNDS 13+ ROUNDS 12+
Rishard Matthews Rishard Matthews
Danny Amendola Danny Amendola
Cordarrelle Patterson John Brown
Brandon Marshall Brandon Marshall
John Ross Cordarrelle Patterson
Taywan Taylor Mohamed Sanu
Donte Moncrief Donte Moncrief
Chester Rogers Chester Rogers
Dede Westbrook Taywan Taylor
Tyler Lockett John Ross

Dede Westbrook

Tyler Lockett

James Washington

