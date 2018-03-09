2018 Fantasy Football Free Agency: Does Jarvis Landry lose value with Browns trade?

Editor's note: We'll have more on the Browns' stunning decision to trade for Tyrod Taylor soon, but here is Dave Richard's initial reaction to the Browns' slightly-less-stunning decision to trade for Jarvis Landry Friday.

View Profile Jarvis Landry MIA • WR • 14 TAR 161 REC 112 REC YDs 987 REC TD 9 FL 2

When Taylor presumably takes over as the Browns' starting quarterback in 2018, he'll have a great short- and mid-range receiver to throw to in Jarvis Landry. The 400 receptions Landry has over his first four seasons are more than anyone else in NFL history has ever had. He sports a 70.2 career catch rate and is coming off of a nine-score campaign. He's a hands man, and he's done it primarily as a slot receiver.

This could be at least as good of a destination for Landry as returning to the Dolphins would have been. It might even be a little bit better.

Consider the following:

The Browns already have Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman on the roster, two speedsters who will stretch defenses and force them to abandon tight coverage on Landry.

Playing from behind has become synonymous with Browns football. The team has attempted at least 560 passes in each of the last three seasons. There will be passing. Landry will be receiving.

Even if the Browns end up slinging it as per usual, Landry's 10 target-per-game average in 2017 doesn't seem reasonable because of all the other receiving talent in town. Eight targets per game, which he did in 2016, seem much more realistic. If Landry keeps up his career catch rate, we're talking about 90 receptions, a mark he's hit three times in four years.

Landry's career-high 12.1 yards per grab in 2016 was an outlier. He's gone for 10.5 yards per snare or worse in his other three seasons, with a career-low 8.8 yards per reception. It might be too generous to project Landry for 10 yards per catch, but we'll do it for this exercise. My calculator says that would mean he'd have 900 yards.

Touchdowns? Look, only one Browns wide receiver has more than five touchdowns in a season since 2008 and his name is Josh Gordon. You might think Landry has no chance to be a scoreboard changer but you'd be wrong. He came up big in the red zone last year when all of his touchdowns came from inside of 10 yards. In fact, 14 of his last 16 career touchdowns have come from inside of 10 yards.

Defenses are going to have to make a hard choice on who to focus on between Landry, Gordon, Coleman and second-year tight end David Njoku, too. It's a lot of mouths to feed but Landry should either finish first or second (behind Gordon) on the team in scores. Penciling in seven touchdowns seems fair.



Early projection: 90 receptions, 900 yards, seven touchdowns.

That outlook compares to JuJu Smith-Schuster's 917 yards and seven scores last year, and he finished as Fantasy's 18th-ranked receiver in non-PPR leagues. Throw 90 points on top of that for PPR formats and we're talking about numbers similar to Davante Adams and Doug Baldwin, both of whom landed as No. 12 Fantasy wideouts when catches counted.

That should make Landry a top-20 receiver in standard (Round 4 or 5) and darn near close to a top-12 choice in PPR (late Round 3).

What about Josh Gordon?

View Profile Josh Gordon CLE • WR • 12 2017 stats (5 games) TAR 42 REC 18 REC YDs 335 REC TD 1 FL 0

Landry's arrival combined with the Browns' expected quarterback situation could cost Gordon some numbers. If it's a veteran signal-caller then we'd have to evaluate his arm strength and accuracy, and if it's a rookie then we're probably talking about a guy who won't be asked to sling it quite as much. Either way, Landry's vacuuming up targets that Gordon might have otherwise gotten. Gordon might have a hard time eclipsing 75 catches but his gaudy receiving average will keep his yardage more than afloat. Gordon should end up with over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. I'd take him over Landry in standard formats, and just behind him in PPR.



What about Corey Coleman?

View Profile Corey Coleman CLE • WR • 19 2017 (9 games) TAR 58 REC 23 REC YDs 305 REC TD 2 FL 0

It's over. Gordon and Landry will lock up about 15 targets per game, leaving little for Coleman to do damage with. He's not worth drafting.



What about David Njoku?

View Profile David Njoku CLE • TE • 85 2017 stats (16 games) TAR 60 REC 32 REC YDs 386 REC TD 4 FL 0

Adding a short-area receiver is never good for a tight end, especially one who's still developing. Njoku's breakout status is on the back-burner as he'll likely be a touchdown-or-bust tight end worth a look off waivers.



What about Duke Johnson?

Adding a short-area receiver is also bad for a pass-catching running back. He averaged nearly six targets per game last season -- some of those are going to go to Landry. Unless he finds his way into a prominent role as a ball carrier, or unless he finds his way onto another roster, Johnson won't be nearly as good for Fantasy as he was in 2017.

What about ... Saquon Barkley?!

My brain just melted. If the Browns choose Barkley with a first-round pick in April's draft, EVERYTHING YOU JUST READ IS UP FOR GRABS.

We'll cross that bridge when we get to it.