2018 Fantasy Football Offseason: Our latest PPR mock draft highlights need at receiver
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR. But Jamey Eisenberg points out in our latest PPR mock draft results that putting a premium on receiver is important.
We've discussed quite often this offseason on our Fantasy Football Today podcast that running back appears to be a deeper position than receiver this year when it comes to top-tier talent. And that has put a premium on drafting receivers a little earlier than you might expect.
That happened in our latest 12-team PPR mock draft on CBS Sports. While the elite running backs were still going early -- eight running backs were selected in Round 1 and 15 were taken though Round 3 -- a lot of receivers were pushed up the draft board.
The PPR format could have something to do with it, but there were 18 receivers drafted in the first three rounds, along with three tight ends. By the end of Round 3, only four owners had multiple running backs on their roster, which were Andrew Baumhor, Scott Reilly, R.J. White and Jeremy Bache.
Baumhor went away from receiver completely at that point with Todd Gurley, LeSean McCoy and Jerick McKinnon as his first three picks. It's hard to argue with the talent he now has at running back and flex, but his top receivers are Golden Tate, Cooper Kupp, Dez Bryant and Robby Anderson. Baumhor might need Bryant to land in the perfect spot (Green Bay, Seattle or New Orleans are rumored destinations) to help this receiving corps go from good to potentially great.
I took a different approach and started my team with DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams and Zach Ertz with my first three picks. My next three picks were running backs with Jordan Howard, Rashaad Penny and Marlon Mack, and without being biased, I like this approach better.
The reason why is the talent at receiver with Hopkins and Adams, and I only needed two backup options to make this receiving corps complete with Jamison Crowder and Pierre Garcon. Barring injury, this should be an exceptional group of receivers, and I was able to stockpile running backs with Howard, Penny, Mack, Matt Breida, Jordan Wilkins, Chris Carson and Kalen Ballage.
Hopefully, Howard, Penny and Mack are quality starters, but I have handcuff options in Wilkins and Carson, as well as a sleeper in Breida. And Ballage is also worth a late-round flier as the likely backup in Miami behind Kenyan Drake.
You should find that leaning on receiver early will still leave you with quality running back options in the middle rounds. In this draft, the running backs available in Rounds 5-7 included Mark Ingram, Jamaal Williams, Penny, Dion Lewis, Derrius Guice, Jay Ajayi, Royce Freeman, Mack, Lamar Miller, Sony Michel, Kerryon Johnson and Marshawn Lynch. All of those are potential starting Fantasy options in any format.
By comparison, some owners were reaching for receivers, including Michael Crabtree in Round 4, Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods in Round 5 and Chris Hogan, Sammy Watkins, Will Fuller, Bryant and Rishard Matthews in Round 6. While several of these receivers could turn out to be great picks, especially in PPR, they were all drafted too soon in my opinion.
We'll see how the Average Draft Position looks for running backs and receivers as we get closer to August, but for now you should plan to gravitate toward receiver early in your league, no matter the format. Your draft slot will likely determine how you start your team in Round 1, but it appears easier to chase running backs this season than it does receiver based on the talent at each position.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|Scott Reilly
|A. Brown WR PIT
|4
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|5
|Dave Richard
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|6
|Robert Arciero
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|8
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Hunt RB KC
|9
|Matthew Coca
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|10
|Will Brinson
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|11
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|12
|Chris Towers
|M. Thomas WR NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Towers
|J. Jones WR ATL
|14
|Adam Aizer
|A. Green WR CIN
|15
|Will Brinson
|M. Evans WR TB
|16
|Matthew Coca
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|17
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Allen WR LAC
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR GB
|19
|Robert Arciero
|T. Hill WR KC
|20
|Dave Richard
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|21
|R.J. White
|D. Cook RB MIN
|22
|Scott Reilly
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|23
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|24
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hilton WR IND
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Heath Cummings
|T. Kelce TE KC
|26
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|27
|Scott Reilly
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|28
|R.J. White
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|29
|Dave Richard
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|30
|Robert Arciero
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|32
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Drake RB MIA
|33
|Matthew Coca
|J. Landry WR CLE
|34
|Will Brinson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|35
|Adam Aizer
|J. Edelman WR NE
|36
|Chris Towers
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Towers
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|38
|Adam Aizer
|A. Collins RB BAL
|39
|Will Brinson
|R. Jones RB TB
|40
|Matthew Coca
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|41
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Howard RB CHI
|43
|Robert Arciero
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|44
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|45
|R.J. White
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|46
|Scott Reilly
|D. Henry RB TEN
|47
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Tate WR DET
|48
|Heath Cummings
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Heath Cummings
|M. Ingram RB NO
|50
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|51
|Scott Reilly
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|52
|R.J. White
|M. Jones WR DET
|53
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams RB GB
|54
|Robert Arciero
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Penny RB SEA
|56
|Jeremy Bache
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|57
|Matthew Coca
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|58
|Will Brinson
|D. Guice RB WAS
|59
|Adam Aizer
|R. Woods WR LAR
|60
|Chris Towers
|H. Henry TE LAC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Towers
|T. Brady QB NE
|62
|Adam Aizer
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|63
|Will Brinson
|D. Watson QB HOU
|64
|Matthew Coca
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|65
|Jeremy Bache
|E. Engram TE NYG
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Mack RB IND
|67
|Robert Arciero
|C. Hogan WR NE
|68
|Dave Richard
|S. Watkins WR KC
|69
|R.J. White
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|70
|Scott Reilly
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|71
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|72
|Heath Cummings
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Heath Cummings
|L. Miller RB HOU
|74
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|75
|Scott Reilly
|S. Michel RB NE
|76
|R.J. White
|J. Graham TE GB
|77
|Dave Richard
|C. Davis WR TEN
|78
|Robert Arciero
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|80
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Johnson RB DET
|81
|Matthew Coca
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|82
|Will Brinson
|T. Burton TE CHI
|83
|Adam Aizer
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|84
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Towers
|D. Booker RB DEN
|86
|Adam Aizer
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|87
|Will Brinson
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|88
|Matthew Coca
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|89
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Garcon WR SF
|91
|Robert Arciero
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|92
|Dave Richard
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|93
|R.J. White
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|94
|Scott Reilly
|D. Brees QB NO
|95
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Walker TE TEN
|96
|Heath Cummings
|D. Parker WR MIA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Heath Cummings
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|98
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. White RB NE
|99
|Scott Reilly
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|100
|R.J. White
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|101
|Dave Richard
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|102
|Robert Arciero
|D. Moore WR CAR
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Newton QB CAR
|104
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Stills WR MIA
|105
|Matthew Coca
|R. Cobb WR GB
|106
|Will Brinson
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|107
|Adam Aizer
|J. Doyle TE IND
|108
|Chris Towers
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Towers
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|110
|Adam Aizer
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|111
|Will Brinson
|J. Reed TE WAS
|112
|Matthew Coca
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|113
|Jeremy Bache
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Breida RB SF
|115
|Robert Arciero
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|116
|Dave Richard
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|117
|R.J. White
|T. Riddick RB DET
|118
|Scott Reilly
|A. Miller WR CHI
|119
|Andrew Baumhor
|Jaguars DST JAC
|120
|Heath Cummings
|M. Lee WR JAC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|122
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|123
|Scott Reilly
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|124
|R.J. White
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|125
|Dave Richard
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|126
|Robert Arciero
|N. Hines RB IND
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|128
|Jeremy Bache
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|129
|Matthew Coca
|Chargers DST LAC
|130
|Will Brinson
|C. Clement RB PHI
|131
|Adam Aizer
|O. Howard TE TB
|132
|Chris Towers
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Towers
|A. Jones RB GB
|134
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|135
|Will Brinson
|K. Cole WR JAC
|136
|Matthew Coca
|D. Martin RB OAK
|137
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Stafford QB DET
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Carson RB SEA
|139
|Robert Arciero
|Rams DST LAR
|140
|Dave Richard
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|141
|R.J. White
|Vikings DST MIN
|142
|Scott Reilly
|C. Brate TE TB
|143
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Meredith WR NO
|144
|Heath Cummings
|A. Luck QB IND
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Heath Cummings
|K. Golladay WR DET
|146
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|147
|Scott Reilly
|Broncos DST DEN
|148
|R.J. White
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|149
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|150
|Robert Arciero
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|152
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Winston QB TB
|153
|Matthew Coca
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|154
|Will Brinson
|J. Goff QB LAR
|155
|Adam Aizer
|Eagles DST PHI
|156
|Chris Towers
|Texans DST HOU
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Towers
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|158
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|159
|Will Brinson
|Saints DST NO
|160
|Matthew Coca
|J. Tucker K BAL
|161
|Jeremy Bache
|Ravens DST BAL
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Butker K KC
|163
|Robert Arciero
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|164
|Dave Richard
|Seahawks DST SEA
|165
|R.J. White
|P. Barber RB TB
|166
|Scott Reilly
|L. Blount RB DET
|167
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Elliott K PHI
|168
|Heath Cummings
|Falcons DST ATL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Heath Cummings
|M. Bryant K ATL
|170
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Cook TE OAK
|171
|Scott Reilly
|W. Lutz K NO
|172
|R.J. White
|R. Gould K SF
|173
|Dave Richard
|C. Boswell K PIT
|174
|Robert Arciero
|K. Forbath K MIN
|175
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Chiefs DST KC
|176
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|177
|Matthew Coca
|M. Bryant WR OAK
|178
|Will Brinson
|M. Prater K DET
|179
|Adam Aizer
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|180
|Chris Towers
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
