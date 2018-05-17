2018 Fantasy Football Offseason: Our latest PPR mock draft highlights need at receiver

Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR. But Jamey Eisenberg points out in our latest PPR mock draft results that putting a premium on receiver is important.

We've discussed quite often this offseason on our Fantasy Football Today podcast that running back appears to be a deeper position than receiver this year when it comes to top-tier talent. And that has put a premium on drafting receivers a little earlier than you might expect.

That happened in our latest 12-team PPR mock draft on CBS Sports. While the elite running backs were still going early -- eight running backs were selected in Round 1 and 15 were taken though Round 3 -- a lot of receivers were pushed up the draft board.

The PPR format could have something to do with it, but there were 18 receivers drafted in the first three rounds, along with three tight ends. By the end of Round 3, only four owners had multiple running backs on their roster, which were Andrew Baumhor, Scott Reilly, R.J. White and Jeremy Bache. 

Baumhor went away from receiver completely at that point with Todd Gurley, LeSean McCoy and Jerick McKinnon as his first three picks. It's hard to argue with the talent he now has at running back and flex, but his top receivers are Golden Tate, Cooper Kupp, Dez Bryant and Robby Anderson. Baumhor might need Bryant to land in the perfect spot (Green Bay, Seattle or New Orleans are rumored destinations) to help this receiving corps go from good to potentially great.

I took a different approach and started my team with DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams and Zach Ertz with my first three picks. My next three picks were running backs with Jordan Howard, Rashaad Penny and Marlon Mack, and without being biased, I like this approach better.

The reason why is the talent at receiver with Hopkins and Adams, and I only needed two backup options to make this receiving corps complete with Jamison Crowder and Pierre Garcon. Barring injury, this should be an exceptional group of receivers, and I was able to stockpile running backs with Howard, Penny, Mack, Matt Breida, Jordan Wilkins, Chris Carson and Kalen Ballage

Hopefully, Howard, Penny and Mack are quality starters, but I have handcuff options in Wilkins and Carson, as well as a sleeper in Breida. And Ballage is also worth a late-round flier as the likely backup in Miami behind Kenyan Drake.

You should find that leaning on receiver early will still leave you with quality running back options in the middle rounds. In this draft, the running backs available in Rounds 5-7 included Mark Ingram, Jamaal Williams, Penny, Dion Lewis, Derrius Guice, Jay Ajayi, Royce Freeman, Mack, Lamar Miller, Sony Michel, Kerryon Johnson and Marshawn Lynch. All of those are potential starting Fantasy options in any format.

By comparison, some owners were reaching for receivers, including Michael Crabtree in Round 4, Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods in Round 5 and Chris Hogan, Sammy Watkins, Will Fuller, Bryant and Rishard Matthews in Round 6. While several of these receivers could turn out to be great picks, especially in PPR, they were all drafted too soon in my opinion.

We'll see how the Average Draft Position looks for running backs and receivers as we get closer to August, but for now you should plan to gravitate toward receiver early in your league, no matter the format. Your draft slot will likely determine how you start your team in Round 1, but it appears easier to chase running backs this season than it does receiver based on the talent at each position.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  2. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  3. Scott Reilly, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  4. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  6. Robert Arciero, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  9. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  10. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings L. Bell RB PIT
2 Andrew Baumhor T. Gurley RB LAR
3 Scott Reilly A. Brown WR PIT
4 R.J. White D. Johnson RB ARI
5 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL
6 Robert Arciero A. Kamara RB NO
7 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hopkins WR HOU
8 Jeremy Bache K. Hunt RB KC
9 Matthew Coca O. Beckham WR NYG
10 Will Brinson S. Barkley RB NYG
11 Adam Aizer M. Gordon RB LAC
12 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
14 Adam Aizer A. Green WR CIN
15 Will Brinson M. Evans WR TB
16 Matthew Coca L. Fournette RB JAC
17 Jeremy Bache K. Allen WR LAC
18 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB
19 Robert Arciero T. Hill WR KC
20 Dave Richard R. Gronkowski TE NE
21 R.J. White D. Cook RB MIN
22 Scott Reilly C. McCaffrey RB CAR
23 Andrew Baumhor L. McCoy RB BUF
24 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
26 Andrew Baumhor J. McKinnon RB SF
27 Scott Reilly D. Freeman RB ATL
28 R.J. White D. Baldwin WR SEA
29 Dave Richard D. Thomas WR DEN
30 Robert Arciero J. Gordon WR CLE
31 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Ertz TE PHI
32 Jeremy Bache K. Drake RB MIA
33 Matthew Coca J. Landry WR CLE
34 Will Brinson A. Thielen WR MIN
35 Adam Aizer J. Edelman WR NE
36 Chris Towers L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Chris Towers J. Mixon RB CIN
38 Adam Aizer A. Collins RB BAL
39 Will Brinson R. Jones RB TB
40 Matthew Coca S. Diggs WR MIN
41 Jeremy Bache A. Cooper WR OAK
42 Jamey Eisenberg J. Howard RB CHI
43 Robert Arciero A. Rodgers QB GB
44 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
45 R.J. White A. Jeffery WR PHI
46 Scott Reilly D. Henry RB TEN
47 Andrew Baumhor G. Tate WR DET
48 Heath Cummings M. Crabtree WR BAL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings M. Ingram RB NO
50 Andrew Baumhor C. Kupp WR LAR
51 Scott Reilly J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
52 R.J. White M. Jones WR DET
53 Dave Richard J. Williams RB GB
54 Robert Arciero G. Olsen TE CAR
55 Jamey Eisenberg R. Penny RB SEA
56 Jeremy Bache B. Cooks WR LAR
57 Matthew Coca D. Lewis RB TEN
58 Will Brinson D. Guice RB WAS
59 Adam Aizer R. Woods WR LAR
60 Chris Towers H. Henry TE LAC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Chris Towers T. Brady QB NE
62 Adam Aizer J. Ajayi RB PHI
63 Will Brinson D. Watson QB HOU
64 Matthew Coca R. Freeman RB DEN
65 Jeremy Bache E. Engram TE NYG
66 Jamey Eisenberg M. Mack RB IND
67 Robert Arciero C. Hogan WR NE
68 Dave Richard S. Watkins WR KC
69 R.J. White R. Wilson QB SEA
70 Scott Reilly W. Fuller WR HOU
71 Andrew Baumhor D. Bryant WR DAL
72 Heath Cummings R. Matthews WR TEN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings L. Miller RB HOU
74 Andrew Baumhor R. Anderson WR NYJ
75 Scott Reilly S. Michel RB NE
76 R.J. White J. Graham TE GB
77 Dave Richard C. Davis WR TEN
78 Robert Arciero T. Cohen RB CHI
79 Jamey Eisenberg J. Crowder WR WAS
80 Jeremy Bache K. Johnson RB DET
81 Matthew Coca K. Rudolph TE MIN
82 Will Brinson T. Burton TE CHI
83 Adam Aizer M. Lynch RB OAK
84 Chris Towers D. Johnson RB CLE
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Chris Towers D. Booker RB DEN
86 Adam Aizer C. Wentz QB PHI
87 Will Brinson E. Sanders WR DEN
88 Matthew Coca K. Cousins QB MIN
89 Jeremy Bache T. Coleman RB ATL
90 Jamey Eisenberg P. Garcon WR SF
91 Robert Arciero M. Goodwin WR SF
92 Dave Richard C. Thompson RB WAS
93 R.J. White C. Anderson RB CAR
94 Scott Reilly D. Brees QB NO
95 Andrew Baumhor D. Walker TE TEN
96 Heath Cummings D. Parker WR MIA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings R. Burkhead RB NE
98 Andrew Baumhor J. White RB NE
99 Scott Reilly D. Funchess WR CAR
100 R.J. White C. Hyde RB CLE
101 Dave Richard D. Foreman RB HOU
102 Robert Arciero D. Moore WR CAR
103 Jamey Eisenberg C. Newton QB CAR
104 Jeremy Bache K. Stills WR MIA
105 Matthew Coca R. Cobb WR GB
106 Will Brinson J. Nelson WR OAK
107 Adam Aizer J. Doyle TE IND
108 Chris Towers A. Hurns WR DAL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Chris Towers I. Crowell RB NYJ
110 Adam Aizer S. Shepard WR NYG
111 Will Brinson J. Reed TE WAS
112 Matthew Coca D. Njoku TE CLE
113 Jeremy Bache N. Chubb RB CLE
114 Jamey Eisenberg M. Breida RB SF
115 Robert Arciero T. Montgomery RB GB
116 Dave Richard B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
117 R.J. White T. Riddick RB DET
118 Scott Reilly A. Miller WR CHI
119 Andrew Baumhor Jaguars DST JAC
120 Heath Cummings M. Lee WR JAC
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings P. Rivers QB LAC
122 Andrew Baumhor M. Ryan QB ATL
123 Scott Reilly P. Mahomes QB KC
124 R.J. White C. Ridley WR ATL
125 Dave Richard G. Bernard RB CIN
126 Robert Arciero N. Hines RB IND
127 Jamey Eisenberg J. Wilkins RB IND
128 Jeremy Bache N. Agholor WR PHI
129 Matthew Coca Chargers DST LAC
130 Will Brinson C. Clement RB PHI
131 Adam Aizer O. Howard TE TB
132 Chris Towers B. Powell RB NYJ
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Chris Towers A. Jones RB GB
134 Adam Aizer M. Gallup WR DAL
135 Will Brinson K. Cole WR JAC
136 Matthew Coca D. Martin RB OAK
137 Jeremy Bache M. Stafford QB DET
138 Jamey Eisenberg C. Carson RB SEA
139 Robert Arciero Rams DST LAR
140 Dave Richard K. Benjamin WR BUF
141 R.J. White Vikings DST MIN
142 Scott Reilly C. Brate TE TB
143 Andrew Baumhor C. Meredith WR NO
144 Heath Cummings A. Luck QB IND
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings K. Golladay WR DET
146 Andrew Baumhor J. Garoppolo QB SF
147 Scott Reilly Broncos DST DEN
148 R.J. White T. Lockett WR SEA
149 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
150 Robert Arciero C. Kirk WR ARI
151 Jamey Eisenberg K. Ballage RB MIA
152 Jeremy Bache J. Winston QB TB
153 Matthew Coca M. Sanu WR ATL
154 Will Brinson J. Goff QB LAR
155 Adam Aizer Eagles DST PHI
156 Chris Towers Texans DST HOU
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Chris Towers S. Gostkowski K NE
158 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR
159 Will Brinson Saints DST NO
160 Matthew Coca J. Tucker K BAL
161 Jeremy Bache Ravens DST BAL
162 Jamey Eisenberg H. Butker K KC
163 Robert Arciero A. Ekeler RB LAC
164 Dave Richard Seahawks DST SEA
165 R.J. White P. Barber RB TB
166 Scott Reilly L. Blount RB DET
167 Andrew Baumhor J. Elliott K PHI
168 Heath Cummings Falcons DST ATL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Heath Cummings M. Bryant K ATL
170 Andrew Baumhor J. Cook TE OAK
171 Scott Reilly W. Lutz K NO
172 R.J. White R. Gould K SF
173 Dave Richard C. Boswell K PIT
174 Robert Arciero K. Forbath K MIN
175 Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs DST KC
176 Jeremy Bache A. Vinatieri K IND
177 Matthew Coca M. Bryant WR OAK
178 Will Brinson M. Prater K DET
179 Adam Aizer M. Mariota QB TEN
180 Chris Towers Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 L. Bell RB PIT
2 24 T. Hilton WR IND
3 25 T. Kelce TE KC
4 48 M. Crabtree WR BAL
5 49 M. Ingram RB NO
6 72 R. Matthews WR TEN
7 73 L. Miller RB HOU
8 96 D. Parker WR MIA
9 97 R. Burkhead RB NE
10 120 M. Lee WR JAC
11 121 P. Rivers QB LAC
12 144 A. Luck QB IND
13 145 K. Golladay WR DET
14 168 Falcons DST ATL
15 169 M. Bryant K ATL
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 2 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 23 L. McCoy RB BUF
3 26 J. McKinnon RB SF
4 47 G. Tate WR DET
5 50 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 71 D. Bryant WR DAL
7 74 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 95 D. Walker TE TEN
9 98 J. White RB NE
10 119 Jaguars DST JAC
11 122 M. Ryan QB ATL
12 143 C. Meredith WR NO
13 146 J. Garoppolo QB SF
14 167 J. Elliott K PHI
15 170 J. Cook TE OAK
Scott Reilly
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Brown WR PIT
2 22 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 27 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 46 D. Henry RB TEN
5 51 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
6 70 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 75 S. Michel RB NE
8 94 D. Brees QB NO
9 99 D. Funchess WR CAR
10 118 A. Miller WR CHI
11 123 P. Mahomes QB KC
12 142 C. Brate TE TB
13 147 Broncos DST DEN
14 166 L. Blount RB DET
15 171 W. Lutz K NO
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 21 D. Cook RB MIN
3 28 D. Baldwin WR SEA
4 45 A. Jeffery WR PHI
5 52 M. Jones WR DET
6 69 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 76 J. Graham TE GB
8 93 C. Anderson RB CAR
9 100 C. Hyde RB CLE
10 117 T. Riddick RB DET
11 124 C. Ridley WR ATL
12 141 Vikings DST MIN
13 148 T. Lockett WR SEA
14 165 P. Barber RB TB
15 172 R. Gould K SF
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 5 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 20 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 29 D. Thomas WR DEN
4 44 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 53 J. Williams RB GB
6 68 S. Watkins WR KC
7 77 C. Davis WR TEN
8 92 C. Thompson RB WAS
9 101 D. Foreman RB HOU
10 116 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
11 125 G. Bernard RB CIN
12 140 K. Benjamin WR BUF
13 149 G. Kittle TE SF
14 164 Seahawks DST SEA
15 173 C. Boswell K PIT
Robert Arciero
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Kamara RB NO
2 19 T. Hill WR KC
3 30 J. Gordon WR CLE
4 43 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 54 G. Olsen TE CAR
6 67 C. Hogan WR NE
7 78 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 91 M. Goodwin WR SF
9 102 D. Moore WR CAR
10 115 T. Montgomery RB GB
11 126 N. Hines RB IND
12 139 Rams DST LAR
13 150 C. Kirk WR ARI
14 163 A. Ekeler RB LAC
15 174 K. Forbath K MIN
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 18 D. Adams WR GB
3 31 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 42 J. Howard RB CHI
5 55 R. Penny RB SEA
6 66 M. Mack RB IND
7 79 J. Crowder WR WAS
8 90 P. Garcon WR SF
9 103 C. Newton QB CAR
10 114 M. Breida RB SF
11 127 J. Wilkins RB IND
12 138 C. Carson RB SEA
13 151 K. Ballage RB MIA
14 162 H. Butker K KC
15 175 Chiefs DST KC
Jeremy Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 8 K. Hunt RB KC
2 17 K. Allen WR LAC
3 32 K. Drake RB MIA
4 41 A. Cooper WR OAK
5 56 B. Cooks WR LAR
6 65 E. Engram TE NYG
7 80 K. Johnson RB DET
8 89 T. Coleman RB ATL
9 104 K. Stills WR MIA
10 113 N. Chubb RB CLE
11 128 N. Agholor WR PHI
12 137 M. Stafford QB DET
13 152 J. Winston QB TB
14 161 Ravens DST BAL
15 176 A. Vinatieri K IND
Matthew Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 9 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 16 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 33 J. Landry WR CLE
4 40 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 57 D. Lewis RB TEN
6 64 R. Freeman RB DEN
7 81 K. Rudolph TE MIN
8 88 K. Cousins QB MIN
9 105 R. Cobb WR GB
10 112 D. Njoku TE CLE
11 129 Chargers DST LAC
12 136 D. Martin RB OAK
13 153 M. Sanu WR ATL
14 160 J. Tucker K BAL
15 177 M. Bryant WR OAK
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 10 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 15 M. Evans WR TB
3 34 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 39 R. Jones RB TB
5 58 D. Guice RB WAS
6 63 D. Watson QB HOU
7 82 T. Burton TE CHI
8 87 E. Sanders WR DEN
9 106 J. Nelson WR OAK
10 111 J. Reed TE WAS
11 130 C. Clement RB PHI
12 135 K. Cole WR JAC
13 154 J. Goff QB LAR
14 159 Saints DST NO
15 178 M. Prater K DET
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 14 A. Green WR CIN
3 35 J. Edelman WR NE
4 38 A. Collins RB BAL
5 59 R. Woods WR LAR
6 62 J. Ajayi RB PHI
7 83 M. Lynch RB OAK
8 86 C. Wentz QB PHI
9 107 J. Doyle TE IND
10 110 S. Shepard WR NYG
11 131 O. Howard TE TB
12 134 M. Gallup WR DAL
13 155 Eagles DST PHI
14 158 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 179 M. Mariota QB TEN
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Thomas WR NO
2 13 J. Jones WR ATL
3 36 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
4 37 J. Mixon RB CIN
5 60 H. Henry TE LAC
6 61 T. Brady QB NE
7 84 D. Johnson RB CLE
8 85 D. Booker RB DEN
9 108 A. Hurns WR DAL
10 109 I. Crowell RB NYJ
11 132 B. Powell RB NYJ
12 133 A. Jones RB GB
13 156 Texans DST HOU
14 157 S. Gostkowski K NE
15 180 Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

