2018 Fantasy Football Offseason: Pre-draft PPR mock shows value of wide receivers

Most Fantasy owners are going to want to draft a running back with one of their first two picks, even in a PPR league. There is too much talent at the position, especially at the top of every draft board, and we know the value of landing a stud running back.

It can make your team special.

After last season, when some of the top receivers flopped due to disappointing play (Julio Jones) or injury (Odell Beckham), there is some trepidation with investing heavily in two wide receivers to start your team on Draft Day. The thought process, at least early on for Fantasy owners, appears to be getting one top-tier running back and pairing that player with a standout receiver, or potentially tight end Rob Gronkowski. Or you might even see a lot of RB-RB early on.

That was the case in our latest 12-team PPR mock draft when only one owner, Dave Richard, started his team with two receivers. There were nine owners, including me, who went with some combination of a running back and receiver with their first two picks. Adam Aizer drafted two running backs first, and Larry Hartstein went with a running back and Gronkowski to start his team.

In looking at Dave's team, I like the way he went about building his roster, even if I don't agree with all of his picks. He started with DeAndre Hopkins at No. 5 overall and took Tyreek Hill in Round 2 (I would have drafted Doug Baldwin instead).

He got a potential steal with Mark Ingram in Round 3, and Dave drafted Josh Gordon in Round 4 (I would have gone with Jarvis Landry instead given the format). Dave then started stockpiling running backs with Alex Collins in Round 5, LSU rookie Derrius Guice in Round 6, Marshawn Lynch in Round 8, Georgia rookie Nick Chubb in Round 9 and D'Onta Foreman in Round 10. Dave drafted Evan Engram in Round 7 and Ben Roethlisberger in Round 11 to fill out the core of his team.

Now, Dave only has those three receivers on his roster in Hopkins, Hill and Gordon, which could be a problem – he could have taken a flier on Corey Davis or Alabama rookie Calvin Ridley in Round 8 instead of Lynch – but I like his approach. If those receivers play up to their expectations, Dave has a solid stable of running back talent at his disposal to be competitive, along with a standout quarterback and tight end.

For my team, I took more of a best-player approach to build my roster. I started with Todd Gurley at No. 1 overall, Baldwin in Round 2 and Travis Kelce in Round 3. One regret I might have is taking Kelce over T.Y. Hilton, who should rebound in a big way if Andrew Luck (shoulder) is back at 100 percent. But Kelce could again challenge Gronkowski for the No. 1 tight end spot, and it's hard to pass on him given that upside.

I also might regret taking two more running backs in Round 4 and 5 with Jay Ajayi and Derrick Henry, but I felt there was a drop in talent coming at the position compared to receiver at that point in the draft. Taking Ajayi and Henry there hurt my No. 2 receiver spot, and I settled for Robert Woods in Round 6.

I like Woods and still expect him to be the best receiver for the Rams, even with the addition of Brandin Cooks, but my receiving corps is the weak link of my roster. Along with Baldwin and Woods, I have Rishard Matthews, Quincy Enunwa, rookie D.J. Moore from Maryland and Kenny Golladay.

While those names aren't exactly headline worthy, don't overlook Matthews and Enunwa this year. Matthews could easily be the best receiver for the Titans again (he was the past two seasons), and Enunwa was the Jets best receiver in 2016 before missing last year with a neck injury. Moore also has plenty of potential if he lands with the right team, and he could be the best rookie receiver in 2018.

I also have another rookie with upside at running back in San Diego State's Rashaad Penny, and Russell Wilson is my quarterback. As you can see, I have plenty of star power with Gurley, Baldwin, Kelce and Wilson, and if Woods, Ajayi and Henry are solid then this team will be highly competitive.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows: