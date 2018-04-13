2018 Fantasy Football Offseason: Pre-draft PPR mock shows value of wide receivers
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft Day, but Jamey Eisenberg shows you a team that started WR-WR in our latest PPR mock draft and built a solid roster.
Most Fantasy owners are going to want to draft a running back with one of their first two picks, even in a PPR league. There is too much talent at the position, especially at the top of every draft board, and we know the value of landing a stud running back.
It can make your team special.
After last season, when some of the top receivers flopped due to disappointing play (Julio Jones) or injury (Odell Beckham), there is some trepidation with investing heavily in two wide receivers to start your team on Draft Day. The thought process, at least early on for Fantasy owners, appears to be getting one top-tier running back and pairing that player with a standout receiver, or potentially tight end Rob Gronkowski. Or you might even see a lot of RB-RB early on.
That was the case in our latest 12-team PPR mock draft when only one owner, Dave Richard, started his team with two receivers. There were nine owners, including me, who went with some combination of a running back and receiver with their first two picks. Adam Aizer drafted two running backs first, and Larry Hartstein went with a running back and Gronkowski to start his team.
In looking at Dave's team, I like the way he went about building his roster, even if I don't agree with all of his picks. He started with DeAndre Hopkins at No. 5 overall and took Tyreek Hill in Round 2 (I would have drafted Doug Baldwin instead).
He got a potential steal with Mark Ingram in Round 3, and Dave drafted Josh Gordon in Round 4 (I would have gone with Jarvis Landry instead given the format). Dave then started stockpiling running backs with Alex Collins in Round 5, LSU rookie Derrius Guice in Round 6, Marshawn Lynch in Round 8, Georgia rookie Nick Chubb in Round 9 and D'Onta Foreman in Round 10. Dave drafted Evan Engram in Round 7 and Ben Roethlisberger in Round 11 to fill out the core of his team.
Now, Dave only has those three receivers on his roster in Hopkins, Hill and Gordon, which could be a problem – he could have taken a flier on Corey Davis or Alabama rookie Calvin Ridley in Round 8 instead of Lynch – but I like his approach. If those receivers play up to their expectations, Dave has a solid stable of running back talent at his disposal to be competitive, along with a standout quarterback and tight end.
For my team, I took more of a best-player approach to build my roster. I started with Todd Gurley at No. 1 overall, Baldwin in Round 2 and Travis Kelce in Round 3. One regret I might have is taking Kelce over T.Y. Hilton, who should rebound in a big way if Andrew Luck (shoulder) is back at 100 percent. But Kelce could again challenge Gronkowski for the No. 1 tight end spot, and it's hard to pass on him given that upside.
I also might regret taking two more running backs in Round 4 and 5 with Jay Ajayi and Derrick Henry, but I felt there was a drop in talent coming at the position compared to receiver at that point in the draft. Taking Ajayi and Henry there hurt my No. 2 receiver spot, and I settled for Robert Woods in Round 6.
I like Woods and still expect him to be the best receiver for the Rams, even with the addition of Brandin Cooks, but my receiving corps is the weak link of my roster. Along with Baldwin and Woods, I have Rishard Matthews, Quincy Enunwa, rookie D.J. Moore from Maryland and Kenny Golladay.
While those names aren't exactly headline worthy, don't overlook Matthews and Enunwa this year. Matthews could easily be the best receiver for the Titans again (he was the past two seasons), and Enunwa was the Jets best receiver in 2016 before missing last year with a neck injury. Moore also has plenty of potential if he lands with the right team, and he could be the best rookie receiver in 2018.
I also have another rookie with upside at running back in San Diego State's Rashaad Penny, and Russell Wilson is my quarterback. As you can see, I have plenty of star power with Gurley, Baldwin, Kelce and Wilson, and if Woods, Ajayi and Henry are solid then this team will be highly competitive.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Meron Berkson, Video Producer
- Larry Hartstein, SportsLine Analyst
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Scott Reilly, Video Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Matthew Coca, Video Producer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Rob Arciero, Video Producer
|Round by round
|
|Team By Team
|Round 1
|Adam Aizer
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|1
|Eisenberg
|Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
|1.2
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
|2
|Aizer
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
|2.11
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
|3
|Meron
|Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
|3.2
|Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
|4
|Hartstein
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
|4.11
|Marvin Jones, WR, DET
|5
|Richard
|DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
|5.2
|Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
|6
|Reilly
|Julio Jones, WR, ATL
|6.11
|Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
|7
|Cummings
|Michael Thomas, WR, NO
|7.2
|Will Fuller, WR, HOU
|8
|White
|David Johnson, RB, ARI
|8.11
|Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
|9
|Towers
|Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
|9.2
|Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
|10
|Coca
|Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
|10.11
|Danny Amendola, WR, MIA
|11
|Brinson
|Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
|11.2
|Ty Montgomery, RB, GB
|12
|Arciero
|Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
|12.11
|DST Eagles, PHI
|Round 2
|13.2
|Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|14.11
|Josh Doctson, WR, WAS
|13
|Rob Arciero
|A.J. Green, WR, CIN
|15.2
|O.J. Howard, TE, TB
|14
|Brinson
|Mike Evans, WR, TB
|Rob Arciero
|15
|Coca
|Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|16
|Towers
|Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
|1.12
|Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
|17
|White
|Davante Adams, WR, GB
|2.1
|A.J. Green, WR, CIN
|18
|Cummings
|Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
|3.12
|Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
|19
|Reilly
|LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
|4.1
|Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
|20
|Richard
|Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
|5.12
|Carlos Hyde, RB, CLE
|21
|Hartstein
|Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
|6.1
|Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
|22
|Meron
|Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
|7.12
|Isaiah Crowell, RB, NYJ
|23
|Adam Aizer
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
|8.1
|Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
|24
|Eisenberg
|Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
|9.12
|Randall Cobb, WR, GB
|Round 3
|10.1
|DeSean Jackson, WR, TB
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|11.12
|Theo Riddick, RB, DET
|25
|Eisenberg
|Travis Kelce, TE, KC
|12.1
|DST Rams, LAR
|26
|Adam Aizer
|Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
|13.12
|James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
|27
|Meron
|Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
|14.1
|Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
|28
|Hartstein
|T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
|15.12
|Kai Forbath, K, MIN
|29
|Richard
|Mark Ingram, RB, NO
|Will Brinson
|30
|Reilly
|Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|31
|Cummings
|Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
|1.11
|Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
|32
|White
|Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
|2.2
|Mike Evans, WR, TB
|33
|Towers
|Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
|3.11
|Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
|34
|Coca
|Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
|4.2
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
|35
|Brinson
|Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
|5.11
|Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
|36
|Rob Arciero
|Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
|6.2
|Devin Funchess, WR, CAR
|Round 4
|7.11
|Jordy Nelson, WR, OAK
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|8.2
|Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
|37
|Rob Arciero
|Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
|9.11
|Jack Doyle, TE, IND
|38
|Brinson
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
|10.2
|Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI
|39
|Coca
|Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
|11.11
|David Njoku, TE, CLE
|40
|Towers
|Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
|12.2
|Cameron Meredith, WR, CHI
|41
|White
|Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
|13.11
|Jonathan Stewart, RB, NYG
|42
|Cummings
|Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
|14.2
|DST Ravens, BAL
|43
|Reilly
|Julian Edelman, WR, NE
|15.11
|Robbie Gould, K, SF
|44
|Richard
|Josh Gordon, WR, CLE
|Matthew Coca
|45
|Hartstein
|Golden Tate, WR, DET
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|46
|Meron
|Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
|1.10
|Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
|47
|Adam Aizer
|Marvin Jones, WR, DET
|2.3
|Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
|48
|Eisenberg
|Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI
|3.10
|Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
|Round 5
|4.3
|Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|5.10
|Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
|49
|Eisenberg
|Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
|6.3
|Jimmy Graham, TE, GB
|50
|Adam Aizer
|Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
|7.10
|Drew Brees, QB, NO
|51
|Meron
|Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
|8.3
|Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
|52
|Hartstein
|Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
|9.10
|Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
|53
|Richard
|Alex Collins, RB, BAL
|10.3
|Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
|54
|Reilly
|Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
|11.10
|Matt Breida, RB, SF
|55
|Cummings
|Michael Crabtree, WR, BAL
|12.3
|Terrelle Pryor, WR, NYJ
|56
|White
|Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
|13.10
|Samaje Perine, RB, WAS
|57
|Towers
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
|14.3
|DST Texans, HOU
|58
|Coca
|Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
|15.10
|Matt Prater, K, DET
|59
|Brinson
|Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
|Heath Cummings
|60
|Rob Arciero
|Carlos Hyde, RB, CLE
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|Round 6
|1.7
|Michael Thomas, WR, NO
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|2.6
|Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
|61
|Rob Arciero
|Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
|3.7
|Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
|62
|Brinson
|Devin Funchess, WR, CAR
|4.6
|Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
|63
|Coca
|Jimmy Graham, TE, GB
|5.7
|Michael Crabtree, WR, BAL
|64
|Towers
|C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
|6.6
|Rex Burkhead, RB, NE
|65
|White
|Chris Hogan, WR, NE
|7.7
|DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
|66
|Cummings
|Rex Burkhead, RB, NE
|8.6
|Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF
|67
|Reilly
|Tom Brady, QB, NE
|9.7
|Trey Burton, TE, CHI
|68
|Richard
|Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
|10.6
|James White, RB, NE
|69
|Hartstein
|Chris Carson, RB, SEA
|11.7
|LeGarrette Blount, RB, DET
|70
|Meron
|Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
|12.6
|Paul Richardson, WR, WAS
|71
|Adam Aizer
|Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
|13.7
|Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
|72
|Eisenberg
|Robert Woods, WR, LAR
|14.6
|Matt Bryant, K, ATL
|Round 7
|15.7
|DST Cardinals, ARI
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Jamey Eisenberg
|73
|Eisenberg
|Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|74
|Adam Aizer
|Will Fuller, WR, HOU
|1.1
|Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
|75
|Meron
|Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
|2.12
|Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
|76
|Hartstein
|Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
|3.1
|Travis Kelce, TE, KC
|77
|Richard
|Evan Engram, TE, NYG
|4.12
|Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI
|78
|Reilly
|Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
|5.1
|Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
|79
|Cummings
|DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
|6.12
|Robert Woods, WR, LAR
|80
|White
|Pierre Garcon, WR, SF
|7.1
|Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
|81
|Towers
|Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
|8.12
|Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
|82
|Coca
|Drew Brees, QB, NO
|9.1
|Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
|83
|Brinson
|Jordy Nelson, WR, OAK
|10.12
|DJ Moore, WR, Maryland
|84
|Rob Arciero
|Isaiah Crowell, RB, NYJ
|11.1
|Quincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ
|Round 8
|12.12
|Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|13.1
|Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
|85
|Rob Arciero
|Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
|14.12
|DST Saints, NO
|86
|Brinson
|Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
|15.1
|Jake Elliott, K, PHI
|87
|Coca
|Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
|Larry Hartstein
|88
|Towers
|Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|89
|White
|Marlon Mack, RB, IND
|1.4
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
|90
|Cummings
|Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF
|2.9
|Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
|91
|Reilly
|Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
|3.4
|T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
|92
|Richard
|Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
|4.9
|Golden Tate, WR, DET
|93
|Hartstein
|Corey Davis, WR, TEN
|5.4
|Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
|94
|Meron
|Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
|6.9
|Chris Carson, RB, SEA
|95
|Adam Aizer
|Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
|7.4
|Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
|96
|Eisenberg
|Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
|8.9
|Corey Davis, WR, TEN
|Round 9
|9.4
|Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|10.9
|Andrew Luck, QB, IND
|97
|Eisenberg
|Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
|11.4
|Peyton Barber, RB, TB
|98
|Adam Aizer
|Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
|12.9
|Allen Hurns, WR, DAL
|99
|Meron
|Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
|13.4
|Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
|100
|Hartstein
|Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
|14.9
|DST Panthers, CAR
|101
|Richard
|Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
|15.4
|Chris Boswell, K, PIT
|102
|Reilly
|Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
|Meron Berkson
|103
|Cummings
|Trey Burton, TE, CHI
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|104
|White
|Kelvin Benjamin, WR, BUF
|1.3
|Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
|105
|Towers
|Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
|2.10
|Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
|106
|Coca
|Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
|3.3
|Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
|107
|Brinson
|Jack Doyle, TE, IND
|4.10
|Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
|108
|Rob Arciero
|Randall Cobb, WR, GB
|5.3
|Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
|Round 10
|6.10
|Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|7.3
|Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
|109
|Rob Arciero
|DeSean Jackson, WR, TB
|8.10
|Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
|110
|Brinson
|Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI
|9.3
|Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
|111
|Coca
|Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
|10.10
|Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
|112
|Towers
|Aaron Jones, RB, GB
|11.3
|Corey Clement, RB, PHI
|113
|White
|Cam Newton, QB, CAR
|12.10
|Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
|114
|Cummings
|James White, RB, NE
|13.3
|Albert Wilson, WR, MIA
|115
|Reilly
|Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
|14.10
|DST Patriots, NE
|116
|Richard
|D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU
|15.3
|Wil Lutz, K, NO
|117
|Hartstein
|Andrew Luck, QB, IND
|Scott Reilly
|118
|Meron
|Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|119
|Adam Aizer
|Danny Amendola, WR, MIA
|1.6
|Julio Jones, WR, ATL
|120
|Eisenberg
|DJ Moore, WR, Maryland
|2.7
|LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
|Round 11
|3.6
|Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|4.7
|Julian Edelman, WR, NE
|121
|Eisenberg
|Quincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ
|5.6
|Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
|122
|Adam Aizer
|Ty Montgomery, RB, GB
|6.7
|Tom Brady, QB, NE
|123
|Meron
|Corey Clement, RB, PHI
|7.6
|Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
|124
|Hartstein
|Peyton Barber, RB, TB
|8.7
|Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
|125
|Richard
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
|9.6
|Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
|126
|Reilly
|Jeremy Hill, RB, NE
|10.7
|Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
|127
|Cummings
|LeGarrette Blount, RB, DET
|11.6
|Jeremy Hill, RB, NE
|128
|White
|Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
|12.7
|DST Jaguars, JAC
|129
|Towers
|George Kittle, TE, SF
|13.6
|Ted Ginn, WR, NO
|130
|Coca
|Matt Breida, RB, SF
|14.7
|Justin Tucker, K, BAL
|131
|Brinson
|David Njoku, TE, CLE
|15.6
|Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
|132
|Rob Arciero
|Theo Riddick, RB, DET
|Dave Richard
|Round 12
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|1.5
|DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
|133
|Rob Arciero
|DST Rams, LAR
|2.8
|Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
|134
|Brinson
|Cameron Meredith, WR, CHI
|3.5
|Mark Ingram, RB, NO
|135
|Coca
|Terrelle Pryor, WR, NYJ
|4.8
|Josh Gordon, WR, CLE
|136
|Towers
|Martavis Bryant, WR, PIT
|5.5
|Alex Collins, RB, BAL
|137
|White
|Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
|6.8
|Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
|138
|Cummings
|Paul Richardson, WR, WAS
|7.5
|Evan Engram, TE, NYG
|139
|Reilly
|DST Jaguars, JAC
|8.8
|Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
|140
|Richard
|Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
|9.5
|Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
|141
|Hartstein
|Allen Hurns, WR, DAL
|10.8
|D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU
|142
|Meron
|Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
|11.5
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
|143
|Adam Aizer
|DST Eagles, PHI
|12.8
|Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
|144
|Eisenberg
|Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG
|13.5
|DST Chargers, LAC
|Round 13
|14.8
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|15.5
|Harrison Butker, K, KC
|145
|Eisenberg
|Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
|Chris Towers
|146
|Adam Aizer
|Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|147
|Meron
|Albert Wilson, WR, MIA
|1.9
|Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
|148
|Hartstein
|Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
|2.4
|Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
|149
|Richard
|DST Chargers, LAC
|3.9
|Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
|150
|Reilly
|Ted Ginn, WR, NO
|4.4
|Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
|151
|Cummings
|Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
|5.9
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
|152
|White
|DST Vikings, MIN
|6.4
|C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
|153
|Towers
|Jameis Winston, QB, TB
|7.9
|Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
|154
|Coca
|Samaje Perine, RB, WAS
|8.4
|Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
|155
|Brinson
|Jonathan Stewart, RB, NYG
|9.9
|Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
|156
|Rob Arciero
|James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
|10.4
|Aaron Jones, RB, GB
|Round 14
|11.9
|George Kittle, TE, SF
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|12.4
|Martavis Bryant, WR, PIT
|157
|Rob Arciero
|Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
|13.9
|Jameis Winston, QB, TB
|158
|Brinson
|DST Ravens, BAL
|14.4
|DST Steelers, PIT
|159
|Coca
|DST Texans, HOU
|15.9
|Dan Bailey, K, DAL
|160
|Towers
|DST Steelers, PIT
|R.J. White
|161
|White
|Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|162
|Cummings
|Matt Bryant, K, ATL
|1.8
|David Johnson, RB, ARI
|163
|Reilly
|Justin Tucker, K, BAL
|2.5
|Davante Adams, WR, GB
|164
|Richard
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
|3.8
|Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
|165
|Hartstein
|DST Panthers, CAR
|4.5
|Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
|166
|Meron
|DST Patriots, NE
|5.8
|Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
|167
|Adam Aizer
|Josh Doctson, WR, WAS
|6.5
|Chris Hogan, WR, NE
|168
|Eisenberg
|DST Saints, NO
|7.8
|Pierre Garcon, WR, SF
|Round 15
|8.5
|Marlon Mack, RB, IND
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|9.8
|Kelvin Benjamin, WR, BUF
|169
|Eisenberg
|Jake Elliott, K, PHI
|10.5
|Cam Newton, QB, CAR
|170
|Adam Aizer
|O.J. Howard, TE, TB
|11.8
|Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
|171
|Meron
|Wil Lutz, K, NO
|12.5
|Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
|172
|Hartstein
|Chris Boswell, K, PIT
|13.8
|DST Vikings, MIN
|173
|Richard
|Harrison Butker, K, KC
|14.5
|Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
|174
|Reilly
|Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
|15.8
|Cameron Brate, TE, TB
|175
|Cummings
|DST Cardinals, ARI
|
|176
|White
|Cameron Brate, TE, TB
|177
|Towers
|Dan Bailey, K, DAL
|178
|Coca
|Matt Prater, K, DET
|179
|Brinson
|Robbie Gould, K, SF
|180
|Rob Arciero
|Kai Forbath, K, MIN
