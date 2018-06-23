2018 Fantasy Football Rankings and ADP: Sleepers from same model that called Alvin Kamara's breakout﻿

A largely unheralded third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Alvin Kamara was an afterthought in most fantasy football rankings. He was third on the depth chart in New Orleans behind Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson. Veterans such as Eddie Lacy and Matt Forte flew off the board in front of him in fantasy football drafts, while Kamara was outside the top 50 running backs taken in CBS Sports leagues. The team at SportsLine, however, was all over Kamara's breakout campaign, which ended with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, over 1,500 yards from scrimmage, and 13 touchdowns.

SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span, and anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies.

Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates their cheat sheets. When Saints running back Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season for PEDs, SportsLine immediately updated their 2018 fantasy football rankings.

If you're searching for a running back to give you an edge this season, look no further than new 49ers back Jerick McKinnon. He has been part of a committee in Minnesota in recent years, but the 49ers brought him in to be a massive piece in Kyle Shanahan's offense. He should be sky-high in your 2018 fantasy football rankings.



The 49ers' offense showed huge potential late last season after the acquisition of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots. McKinnon, who recorded over 200 touches in 2017 for almost 1,000 total yards and five touchdowns, is a perfect fit.

SportsLine's projections have McKinnon ahead of big names such as Devonta Freeman (18 TDs in the last two years) and LeSean McCoy (19). McKinnon is in line to be one of the top 2018 fantasy football breakouts.

Another shocker: Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The eight-year veteran is coming off a disappointing season that saw him fail to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in Denver. However, Sanders could see his production bounce back thanks to the offseason pickup of Case Keenum, who threw for over 3,500 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Vikings last year. SportsLine's advanced fantasy football rankings have Sanders ranked higher than Jordy Nelson (20 touchdowns the last two seasons), Jarvis Landry (nine touchdowns last season), and Sammy Watkins (eight). He's a big-time fantasy football sleeper to target in 2018.

At quarterback, Kirk Cousins is a pick to target. He managed almost 30 touchdown passes with a depleted group of receivers in Washington, and now he gets weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph in Minnesota, plus the return of running back Dalvin Cook, who should open up Minnesota's new-look offense even more. SportsLine rankings have Cousins above quarterbacks such as Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's a signal caller you should be all over.

