2018 Fantasy Football Rankings and ADP: Sleepers from same model that predicted Alvin Kamara's breakout

Entering last season, Alvin Kamara was third on the Saints' depth chart behind Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson. He was also an unproven rookie and wasn't near the top of many experts' fantasy football rankings. Players like Eddie Lacy and Matt Forte, who had a combined two rushing touchdowns in 2017, were flying off fantasy football draft boards before Kamara. In the end, Kamara was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and found the end zone 13 times. The team at SportsLine, however, was all over Kamara's breakout campaign.

SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span, and anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season for PEDs, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy rankings.

If you're searching for a running back to give you an edge this season, look no further than Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Ceding time to Jeremy Hill last year, Mixon rushed for 626 yards and four scores, adding another 30 catches for 287 yards.

Hill is now on the Patriots and while the Bengals still have Giovani Bernard in the backfield, look for Mixon to explode in 2018. He should be sky high on your fantasy football rankings 2018.

The team at SportsLine has Mixon ranked higher than backs like Mark Ingram (12 TDs last season), Alex Collins (6), Marshawn Lynch (7), and Latavius Murray (8). He is one of the 2018 fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another shocker: Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The eight-year veteran is coming off a disappointing season that saw him fail to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in Denver. However, Sanders could see his production bounce back thanks to the offseason pickup of Case Keenum, who threw for over 3,500 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Vikings last year. SportsLine's advanced rankings have Sanders ranked higher than Jordy Nelson (20 touchdowns the last two seasons), Jarvis Landry (nine touchdowns last season), and Sammy Watkins (eight). He's a big-time sleeper to target in 2018.

At quarterback, Kirk Cousins is a pick to target. He managed almost 30 touchdown passes with a depleted group of receivers in Washington, and now he gets weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph in Minnesota, plus the return of running back Dalvin Cook, who should open up Minnesota's new-look offense even more. SportsLine rankings have Cousins above quarterbacks such as Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's a signal- caller you should be all over.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the past two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.