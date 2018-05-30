2018 Fantasy Football rankings: Breakouts, top picks from expert who called Leonard Fournette's huge year

Finding superstars late in your Fantasy Football draft is the easiest way to dominate your league. Breakout players are the guys who can make the biggest difference for your Fantasy Football team if you draft them at the right time.

No one is better at identifying those breakouts than Jamey Eisenberg. The award-winning CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer, recognized by Fantasy Pros as one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy football draft experts, was super-high on rookie running back Leonard Fournette last year before the season started.

A month before training camp, Eisenberg urged readers to grab Fournette with a second-round pick in the majority of leagues and ride him to a Fantasy championship.

"He could be the missing piece in Jacksonville to turn this offense around, and he will obviously be the focal point when the Jaguars have the ball," Eisenberg wrote in June 2017.

The result? Fournette eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing and scored 10 total touchdowns, becoming just the second rookie running back to reach 1,000 yards in Jaguars franchise history.

Now, Eisenberg has released his highly anticipated 2018 breakouts list, and he's sharing it early over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Eisenberg is eyeing Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, noting that he should be a huge part of Pittsburgh's offense.

"Smith-Schuster should see more than 100 targets as the likely third option behind Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell," Eisenberg told SportsLine. "With Martavis Bryant out of the way, Smith-Schuster becomes a breakout candidate worth drafting as early as Round 4."

Eisenberg also says Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny will be given every opportunity to be a featured back.

"Penny has the chance for about 1,200 total yards and seven touchdowns, and if he's around 35 receptions then he'll be a starting Fantasy option in all leagues," Eisenberg said. "He's worth drafting as early as Round 4 in standard leagues and Round 5 or later in PPR, and Penny has a great chance to finish as the No. 2 rookie running back this season behind Saquon Barkley."

He's also identified a late-round quarterback set to explode in 2018. This pick could give you big production at the position, without using an early selection on a signal caller. It could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which late-round quarterback will be a breakout star? And which QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs will stun the Fantasy Football world? Visit SportsLine now to see Jamey Eisenberg's coveted 2018 breakouts list, all from the acclaimed Fantasy Football expert who was all over Leonard Fournette's huge season in 2017!