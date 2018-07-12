2018 Fantasy Football rankings by position: Surprising QB projections from data-driven expert

The 2018 Fantasy Football season is just around the corner, and few positions are trickier to pick than quarterback. Grab one too early and you'll miss out on major production from a high-end running back or receiver. Wait too long and you could be left with a dud.

We can tell you Cummings isn't high on Russell Wilson this year, dropping him out of the top five of his 2018 Fantasy Football rankings.

That's because of Seattle's increased emphasis on the run game. The Seahawks moved on from tight end Jimmy Graham and receiver Paul Richardson -- two big red-zone targets -- this offseason. They also used their first-round pick on running back Rashaad Penny, giving them the clear-cut top option in the backfield they've been looking for since Marshawn Lynch.

Cummings is projecting Wilson to throw 27 touchdowns, down significantly from 34 last year. He's also calling for 522 attempts and almost 4,000 yards, but it'll only be good for 328 Fantasy points in standard CBS Sports leagues. Don't waste a high pick on Wilson because he won't be able to replicate last year's huge numbers.

He is, however, high on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, putting him inside the top five even though Big Ben threw 14 interceptions last season.

Cummings is calling for 4,521 passing yards and 30 touchdowns for Roethlisberger, both increases from last year. He's a pick you can make with confidence, according to Cummings' 2018 projections.

