2018 Fantasy Football rankings: Rookie dynasty draft busts, breakouts from expert who called Leonard Fournette's big year

Finding a huge rookie steal in a Fantasy Football dynasty draft can set owners up for years to come. A bust, meanwhile, can set a roster way back.

And nobody is better at identifying those rookie breakouts and busts for dynasty leagues than award-winning CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer Dave Richard. He was the first Fantasy writer for NFL.com before moving to CBS Sports in 2006. Since then, he has crunched the numbers, studied the film, developed tiers and trade charts, previewed every NFL game, talked to the decision makers and earned multiple honors for doing so.

If you're already a CBS Sports Fantasy reader, you might know Richard as the guy who was all over Leonard Fournette's huge rookie season.

Fantasy owners and experts were skeptical about Leonard Fournette heading into his rookie season in 2017.

He had missed time at LSU due to injuries and he was set to join a stagnant offense led by Blake Bortles. Some experts weren't high on him for those reasons, but CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer Dave Richard wasn't one of them.

Richard called for over 1,000 rushing yards for Fournette as a rookie and predicted his final total of 1,040 within 22 yards. He was also just two off when projecting his touchdown total (nine) for the season. Anybody who took Fournette in a dynasty league saw immediate dividends and is set up for years to come.

Now Richard has evaluated the top rookies for the 2018 season and revealed his rookie dynasty draft rankings.

We can tell you he's extremely high on Broncos rookie Courtland Sutton, placing him in the top 10 overall in his dynasty draft rankings, ahead of other receivers such as Michael Gallup and Christian Kirk.

Sutton has a crowded depth chart to deal with this year in Denver with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders occupying the top two spots.

But both carry huge cap numbers and are free agents after the 2019 season. Sutton, a huge target at 6-feet-3, 220 pounds who some viewed as the best receiver in the 2018 NFL Draft, has a great chance to inherit No. 1 receiver duties in Denver within the next few years. He's a dynasty pick you should be all over.

Another dynasty pick Richard loves: Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, who he ranks in the top 15 overall and No. 1 at his position.

Gesicki had almost 100 catches for over 1,000 yards in his final two years at Penn State. Miami took him at No. 42 overall with the intention of playing him early. He's a pick who could pay off in 2018 and beyond.

Richard has also identified a sleeper who fell past first round in the NFL Draft, but has top-three upside in dynasty league drafts.

