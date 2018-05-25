2018 Fantasy Football Rankings: sleepers, ADP from model that predicted Alvin Kamara's breakout

Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara wasn't flying off Fantasy Football draft boards last season. In fact, Kamara was just the 57th running back taken in CBS Sports Fantasy Football leagues, lower than guys like Matt Forte (381 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Jeremy Hill (116 rushing yards, 0 touchdowns). The result: Kamara exploded onto the scene as one of the most lethal dual-threat running backs. He accumulated 728 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, adding 81 receptions for over 800 yards and five touchdowns receiving. He was one of the top overall players in the fantasy football rankings by the end of the season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Kamara early. Their model had him rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span.



When Saints running back Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season for PEDs, fantasy football rankings were updated accordingly.

One 2018 fantasy football sleeper you need to be all over is Jets RB Bilal Powell. He has scored 10 total TDs over the last two seasons, but drafters are sleeping on him again this year. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Powell than backs like LeGarrette Blount (21 touchdowns last two seasons), Latavius Murray (eight total TDs last season) and Jamaal Williams (six total TDs last season). Powell is a dual-threat back who has had over 45 receptions in two of his last three seasons, making him even more valuable in PPR leagues. Don't sleep on Powell -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.

Another shocker: Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess. With Carolina adding Torrey Smith in free agency and selecting D.J. Moore in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Funchess is expected to see a lot of one-on-one coverage for the Panthers. He finished last season with 63 catches for 840 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. SportsLine's advanced rankings have Funchess ranked higher than receivers like Jordy Nelson, Brandin Cooks and Larry Fitzgerald.

At quarterback, don't sleep on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Even with an injury-riddled offense, Cousins threw for 27 touchdowns last season with the Redskins, his third straight season with at least 25 scoring passes. Now, he has Stefon Diggs, Adam Theilen and Kyle Rudolph as legitimate pass catching threats. SportsLine's advanced rankings have Cousins ranked higher than Jimmy Garoppolo (eight total touchdowns last season), Cam Newton (28) and Ben Roethlisberger (28). Take a chance on Cousins and watch the touchdowns roll in.

