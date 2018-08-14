2018 Fantasy Football tips, draft prep, strategy: Riskiest player in every round revealed

If you're looking for 2018 Fantasy Football tips for your draft, you'll want to know who the riskiest player in every single round is. Every Fantasy Football pick comes with some risk, but the key to winning a championship is minimizing it by avoiding players with extremely high volatility who can sink your roster. This 2018 Fantasy Football draft prep can be the difference between winning it all and missing the playoffs altogether this season.

Matt Franciscovich, a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network, is a content strategist and writer for EA Sports/Madden NFL competitive esports.

Franciscovich has studied the average draft position (ADP) for players in the first 10 rounds and has revealed the ones with the highest risk in every single round.

One we'll give away: Franciscovich says to avoid Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake like the plague in the fourth round.

Drake showed promise late last season, averaging 4.4 yards per carry over the final five weeks, but the addition of veteran free agent Frank Gore makes Drake a dicey pick. Gore likely won't eat up all the carries, but his experience makes him a strong candidate for red-zone and short-yardage work. There are far better values with a fourth-round ADP like Zach Ertz, Doug Baldwin and Stefon Diggs.

Another 2018 Fantasy football draft strategy: Avoid Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel in the seventh round.

Michel was a stud at Georgia and Bill Belichick thought highly enough of him to snag him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. But even though you might have visions of him putting up big numbers like Dion Lewis last season, relying on any Patriots back comes with a substantial amount of risk. And that's especially true because Michel will miss most, if not all, of the preseason after a knee procedure.

"The latest report from New England beat reporters stated that Michel remains on track for a Week 1 suit-up, but with four capable backs vying for snaps in the rookie's absence (Jeremy Hill, Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, and James White), Michel's current Round 7 asking price is simply too steep," Franciscovich told SportsLine.

Franciscovich has also identified a high-profile quarterback who is a major gamble at his current ADP.

So what is the riskiest selection in Round 1 through Round 10 of your Fantasy football draft? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2018 Fantasy football tips and analysis from one of the top Fantasy football analysts in the nation, and find out.