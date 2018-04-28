2018 NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Buccaneers find potential starter in Ronald Jones

The Fantasy world waited, and waited – and waited – for the Buccaneers to find a running back. They found one in the second round of the NFL draft in USC's Ronald Jones.

At 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, Jones played for three years at Southern Cal including as a true freshman in 2015. Over his career with the Trojans he averaged 6.1 yards per carry and 9.4 yards per reception with 42 touchdowns in 40 games. And if that's not impressive enough, know that Jones scored at least once in 19 of his last 20 games at USC, and had 100-plus rush yards in 13 of 19 starts.

Yep, this should be worth the wait.

Jones was a stat machine thanks to his great acceleration, elusiveness and excellent lateral quickness. Hailed as one of the best pass-catching running backs in the draft as well, Jones succeeded on check-downs but still has improvements to make as a route runner and as a pass protector.

The biggest worry is that Jones will still have to share. At 205 pounds, he's fairly lean,and has also been prone to injuries. Jones suffered a left ankle sprain and a leg bruise in September 2017, and as recently as this March at the NFL Combine he pulled his right hamstring running the 40-yard dash.

So the fear is that the Bucs will put Jones in a time-share situation faster than you can say "Peyton Barber." Then again, if Barber is the biggest threat to his carries, Jones should be in good shape.

If the Bucs are indeed done adding to their running back group, Jones makes the cut as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back on the assumption he'll split with someone. But once it becomes obvious he'll get 15-plus touches routinely, his stock will climb. We could be talking about drafting Jones in Round 4 or 5 come August.

Honestly, he's in one of the best possible landing spots. The Buccaneers boosted their defense and have a talented passing game. The situation is great for Jones to come in and be the best part of the Buccaneers' rushing attack, which could lead to over 1,000 total yards and at least six scores.