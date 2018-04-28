2018 NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Derrius Guice lands in a perfect spot

Did Derrius Guice fall in the draft because of his attitude? His injuries? Something embarrassing?

Fantasy owners shouldn't care much – they should be elated. The Redskins are – they landed a steal with the 59th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-10, 224-pounder from LSU is a violent, polished runner with good speed (4.49 in the 40-yard dash) and explosive cutting ability. He runs hard and angry, a style that helped him averaged 109.9 rush yards per game and score 26 rushing touchdowns in 24 games since 2016.

He also is a good pass catcher, bringing in 27 receptions for 230 receiving yards and three touchdown catches since '16. He can also handle pass protection better than most incoming rookies, and can even return kicks.

Perhaps the stat Jay Gruden will love the most: He fumbled just five times over 503 touches at LSU.

It's not all perfect. Guice might be too tough a runner for his own good, and needs to work on being a little more patient. If he can't, he'll risk injury, which happened this past season when he played with a knee injury. He played through it with flying colors (a good thing!) but we'd prefer our backs to last a while.

Guice has to be considered the odds-on favorite to be the Redskins' primary rushing downs back because the other candidates aren't that great: Samaje Perine averaged 3.4 yards per carry last season; Rob Kelley was somehow worse than that (3.1); Chris Thompson is a decorated passing downs back who is coming back from a torn ACL this summer.

Guice is the cure-all. Maybe the worst-case scenario sees him handling first- and second-downs along with the goal line, while Thompson does his thing on third downs and in the two-minute drill.

That sounds like a best-case scenario to Fantasy fans.

We'll learn more about Guice's off-field situation in the days and weeks to come. If it doesn't impact his status as a football player, then we shouldn't care. Washington has a solid offensive line, and Alex Smith isn't so good that the Redskins will put the ball in his hands 40 times per game. We should see Guice advance to a 15-touch workload pretty quickly, making him a No. 2 Fantasy running back.

Round 4 or 5 is the time to get with Guice in seasonal leagues, PPR or non-PPR. He'll be one of the first three picks taken after Saquon Barkley in rookie-only drafts as well.