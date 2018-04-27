2018 NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Falcons get more dangerous with big-play receiver Calvin Ridley

NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick grades | Draft Tracker | WR Moore a Steve Smith clone

They say NFL teams prefer to take the best player available on Draft Day and not necessarily make selections based on need.

The Falcons did both when they landed Calvin Ridley with the 26th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Regarded by many as the draft's best receiver, the 6-foot, 189-pounder is a tremendous route runner who thrives on his elusiveness and body movement to fool defensive backs. He glided his way to 967 yards and five touchdowns with the Crimson Tide last season while playing in a run-first offense complete with a run-first quarterback.

And now he's going to catch passes from Matt Ryan and play opposite Julio Jones. Talk about your dream scenario.

It's been a long time since the Falcons had two dynamic receivers on the field at the same time, but when they last did it was Jones and Roddy White. No doubt, White was larger and more physical than Ridley, but Ridley is faster. It should open the door for Ryan to send two pass catchers to over 800 yards, something he's done five times in his career. He's also given multiple receivers over 1,000 yards each one time, though that would be a long shot for Jones and Ridley.

Ryan really will start getting some serious Fantasy love now. Think of all the weapons he has -- on top of the two already mentioned he has a big body in Mohamed Sanu, a big tight end in Austin Hooper and double trouble at running back with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. How are defenses going to shut this offense down?!

Ryan is one of many quarterbacks who will serve as an exceptional value on Draft Day.

As for Ridley, he's in line to get at least 60 catches right away. Mesh that with a lofty receiving average (13.0) and we should see him get close to 800 yards. His touchdown numbers probably won't be any better than, say, six, but he should be a pretty nifty receiver who can help you out from time to time during the season. It helps he'll always see single coverage so long as Jones is available to play.

Ridley will be one of the hottest bench receivers on Draft Day, practically a cinch to get taken in Round 9 in PPR and Round 10 in non-PPR.













