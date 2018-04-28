2018 NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Kerryon Johnson nothing to get excited for with Lions
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded backfield, the rookie figures to post mediocre numbers.
Matt Patricia learned a ton of things when he was the Patriots' defensive coordinator. He probably learned plenty about offense, and specifically how having multiple running backs isn't a bad thing.
It's unlikely Patricia has ever played Fantasy Football.
Too bad for him. And us.
The Lions have themselves a den full of running backs, after they added rookie Kerryon Johnson from Auburn with a second-round choice in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll join LeGarrette Blount, Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick as the main ball carriers for Motown.. Yeah, that's a mess Fantasy owners shouldn't want a piece of.
Johnson is 5 foot 11-and-1/2 and 213 pounds. He ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash, but doesn't flash that speed too often in games (three runs of 30-plus yards over 285 carries last year). He bowled over defenses the past two seasons with patience and balance for an impressive 108.5 total yards per game with 30 touchdowns but did it on a big dose of touches – 25.8 per game, to be exact.
Making the selection even more suspect is his lengthy injury history – he hurt his ribs, right shoulder and hamstring in 2017, sprained an ankle in 2016, and took on several more injuries in high school. It's probably for the best that the Lions seem intent on using a lot of running backs because Johnson doesn't seem long for the job if he's hogging touches and taking on hits.
It's depressing but the Lions, complete with their souped-up offensive line, have one of Fantasy's least desirable running games. Blount's old, Abdullah's disappointed, Riddick's been a better receiver than rusher, and Johnson, while the youngest and freshest of the group, isn't that big of a standout.
Nonetheless, there will probably be an overzealous soul who will pick him too early because he's a rookie and because he's on a good offense. Let others make that mistake – Johnson is better suited to be taken in Round 8 or later as more of a bench runner than a plausible starter. If you take him earlier, you must not only buy into his skill-set but that he'll find much more playing time than the other three backs on Detroit. Similarly, Johnson isn't as attractive a dynasty/keeper-league target. He's more of an early second-round choice in rookie-only drafts.
Might this change? Sure, if the Lions strip down their running back room and give Johnson a clear path to 15 touches a week. Fantasy owners wouldn't be able to ignore a back like that, even one like Johnson.
