2018 Outlook: A.J. Derby

2018 fantasy player outlook for A.J. Derby, TE, Dolphins

A.J. Derby will compete to be a reserve tight end for the Dolphins this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Derby has the potential to be a good pass catcher in the NFL, but he has yet to get a good opportunity to prove it, including with the Dolphins in 2017. It's doubtful he'll get an increased opportunity in 2018, and he should not be drafted in most formats.

