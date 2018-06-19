2018 Outlook: A.J. Green
2018 fantasy player outlook for A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
Fantasy owners will draft A.J. Green expecting a top-10 finish, maybe even a top-5 finish, but that was the case last year and it didn't come easily. In 2017 he was double-teamed a ton with Tyler Eifert hurt and John Ross ineffective. Andy Dalton was under siege for the second year in a row because of a bad offensive line. Despite these issues as well as a career-low 52.4 percent catch rate with five drops, Green notched his sixth season with over 1,000 yards and fourth with at least eight touchdowns. If that's a "bad" season for Green, Fantasy owners should feel good about the upside. With Dalton better protected in 2018 and Eifert and Ross expected to assume more prominent roles, Green remains one of Fantasy's most reliable starting options week in and week out, and that's why he'll get nabbed between 10th and 15th overall in just about every league this summer.
