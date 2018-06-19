2018 Outlook: Aaron Jones

2018 fantasy player outlook for Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

Aaron Jones faces a crucial training camp with the Packers this summer. Given a chance to replace Ty Montgomery last year, Jones had 10-plus Fantasy points in three of his first four games. Then he got displaced by Montgomery and Jamaal Williams and averaged 3.8 touches per game before hurting his knee, ending his season a little early. If Jones can prove he can handle working three downs during Packers camp then he could earn some work and, perhaps, eventually weave his way into the starting lineup. Not a bad gig when Aaron Rodgers is your quarterback. A lot of Fantasy owners will target Jones after getting Williams several rounds earlier, but so long as his headlines in training camp are positive and he avoids a suspension based on a 2017 arrest, Jones does have late-round sleeper appeal to everyone.

