2018 Outlook: Aaron Jones
2018 fantasy player outlook for Aaron Jones, RB, Packers
Aaron Jones faces a crucial training camp with the Packers this summer. Given a chance to replace Ty Montgomery last year, Jones had 10-plus Fantasy points in three of his first four games. Then he got displaced by Montgomery and Jamaal Williams and averaged 3.8 touches per game before hurting his knee, ending his season a little early. If Jones can prove he can handle working three downs during Packers camp then he could earn some work and, perhaps, eventually weave his way into the starting lineup. Not a bad gig when Aaron Rodgers is your quarterback. A lot of Fantasy owners will target Jones after getting Williams several rounds earlier, but so long as his headlines in training camp are positive and he avoids a suspension based on a 2017 arrest, Jones does have late-round sleeper appeal to everyone.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...