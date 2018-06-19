2018 Outlook: Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards, Russell Wilson led the NFL in touchdowns, and Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson were breakout sensations, but there's only one Aaron Rodgers. Last season was a waste thanks to a collarbone fracture that effectively cost him 10 games, but he was good for 21-plus Fantasy points in five of the six games he did play, and remains one of Fantasy's most consistent scorers. There is room for a little concern about how he'll fare without Jordy Nelson, but Davante Adams should pick up the slack as the Packers' No. 1 receiver, while tight end Jimmy Graham offers a fresh, new red-zone target for Rodgers to focus on. Tack on Green Bay's run game being no sure thing and we should see another banner season from Rodgers. That's why he'll be one of the first few quarterbacks you'll see snared on Draft Day. Given the depth of the position, he shouldn't be taken before Round 3 in typical leagues. If you start multiple quarterbacks then he'll be a first-round pick.