2018 Outlook: Aaron Rodgers
2018 fantasy player outlook for Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards, Russell Wilson led the NFL in touchdowns, and Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson were breakout sensations, but there's only one Aaron Rodgers. Last season was a waste thanks to a collarbone fracture that effectively cost him 10 games, but he was good for 21-plus Fantasy points in five of the six games he did play, and remains one of Fantasy's most consistent scorers. There is room for a little concern about how he'll fare without Jordy Nelson, but Davante Adams should pick up the slack as the Packers' No. 1 receiver, while tight end Jimmy Graham offers a fresh, new red-zone target for Rodgers to focus on. Tack on Green Bay's run game being no sure thing and we should see another banner season from Rodgers. That's why he'll be one of the first few quarterbacks you'll see snared on Draft Day. Given the depth of the position, he shouldn't be taken before Round 3 in typical leagues. If you start multiple quarterbacks then he'll be a first-round pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...