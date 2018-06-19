2018 Outlook: Adam Shaheen
2018 fantasy player outlook for Adam Shaheen, TE, Bears
Adam Shaheen's role isn't expected to grow exponentially in 2018, but he should overcome the paltry rookie stats he had in 2017. The Bears added tight end Trey Burton, but he figures to line up all over the formation while Shaheen plays in a more traditional tight end role. It caps Shaheen's potential for a breakout second season and instead makes him a touchdown-or-bust tight end you might consider off waivers.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...