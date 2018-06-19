2018 Outlook: Adam Shaheen

2018 fantasy player outlook for Adam Shaheen, TE, Bears

Adam Shaheen's role isn't expected to grow exponentially in 2018, but he should overcome the paltry rookie stats he had in 2017. The Bears added tight end Trey Burton, but he figures to line up all over the formation while Shaheen plays in a more traditional tight end role. It caps Shaheen's potential for a breakout second season and instead makes him a touchdown-or-bust tight end you might consider off waivers.

