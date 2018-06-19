2018 Outlook: Adam Thielen

Stefon Diggs might be the bigger name in the Vikings pass game, especially after his playoff heroics in January, but smart Fantasy owners know Adam Thielen has been better each of the last two seasons -- and is the better bet to thrive in 2018. Thielen played more in the slot in 2018 and posted career-highs in targets (142), catches (91) and yards (1,276) while falling one score shy of matching his touchdown high-mark. He should continue to dominate his coverage and will definitely keep putting up numbers with Kirk Cousins arriving in Minnesota. Not that Thielen needed a quarterback upgrade, but Cousins has been known to favor his middle-of-the-field receivers and look for his playmakers. Thielen checks off both of those boxes. Hopefully it makes Thielen a little more consistent -- he had just five games last year with 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR, same as Diggs. The bottom line is that he's a better value in Round 3 than Diggs, regardless of league format. If he lasts past 40th overall, grab him