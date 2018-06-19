2018 Outlook: Adam Vinatieri
2018 fantasy player outlook for Adam Vinatieri, K, Colts
Adam Vinatieri is back for another year as the Colts' kicker. He hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, notching 85.3 percent of his field goals last season including 5 of 6 from 50-plus yards. With Andrew Luck piloting the Colts' offense again, Vinatieri should see way more extra-point tries to supplement his already rich field-goal opportunities. He's a terrific final-round pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...