2018 Outlook: Adam Vinatieri

2018 fantasy player outlook for Adam Vinatieri, K, Colts

Adam Vinatieri is back for another year as the Colts' kicker. He hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, notching 85.3 percent of his field goals last season including 5 of 6 from 50-plus yards. With Andrew Luck piloting the Colts' offense again, Vinatieri should see way more extra-point tries to supplement his already rich field-goal opportunities. He's a terrific final-round pick.

