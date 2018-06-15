2018 Outlook: AJ Mccarron

2018 fantasy player outlook for AJ Mccarron, QB, Bills

A.J. McCarron is the Bills' new starting quarterback, but for how long? Buffalo traded up in the first round for Wyoming's Josh Allen, so his time will come eventually. This is also the same coaching staff that randomly pulled Tyrod Taylor for Nate Peterman last November. Lacking experience (133 career pass attempts) and a talented receiving corps (Kelvin Benjamin is the headliner), McCarron is among the least appealing Fantasy quarterbacks available to you this summer. Even with a 64.7 career completion percentage, he just doesn't have the outlook you'd invest a pick in unless you're in a Fantasy league that starts multiple passers. In those formats you could look his way in the back half of the draft -- and you might actually take Allen before McCarron.

