2018 Outlook: Albert Wilson

2018 fantasy player outlook for Albert Wilson, WR, Dolphins

Albert Wilson is coming off the best year of his career in 2017, and he will look to build off that performance this season with the Dolphins after signing in Miami as a free agent from the Chiefs. Wilson had career-best stats in targets (63), receptions (42), yards (554) and touchdowns (three), and he will help the Dolphins replace the departed Jarvis Landry. Wilson will be part of a crowded receiving corps with Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Danny Amendola, but he should be a significant contributor on offense. That said, he doesn't have a huge ceiling in terms of Fantasy production, especially with Ryan Tannehill also coming back from a knee injury at quarterback. We would only draft Wilson with a late-round pick in deeper leagues.

