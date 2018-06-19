2018 Outlook: Aldrick Rosas
2018 fantasy player outlook for Aldrick Rosas, K, Giants
Aldrick Rosas is expected to remain the Giants kicker this season, but he's not worth drafting as a starting option in most leagues. In 2017, Rosas made his NFL debut with 18 of 25 field goals, including three kicks of at least 50 yards, and 20 of 23 extra points. The Giants offense should be better in 2018, which should help Rosas get more attempts, but he's better suited as a bye-week replacement or streaming option off the waiver wire
